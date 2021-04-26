Netflix K-Drama ‘Mine’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Release Schedule

Coming to Netflix in May 2021 is tvN’s biggest K-Drama this Spring, Mine. A potential rival for some of South Korea’s best-rated series on cable, we’re fully expecting Mine to also be one of the most popular K-Dramas on Netflix throughout May and June. We have everything you need to know about Mine season 1, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Mine is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original K-Drama series written by Baek Mi Kyung and directed by Lee Na Jung. Fans of Love Alarm will be familiar with Lee Na Jung’s work as she worked as the director on both seasons of the popular romantic drama.

When is the Mine season 1 Netflix release date?

The first episode of Mine will be available to stream on Netflix on Saturday, May 8th, 2021.

It has been confirmed that Mine will have a total of 16 episodes, with new two new episodes arriving on a weekly basis every Saturday and Sunday.

Episodes will have a runtime of approximately 70 minutes.

Mine season 1 episode release schedule

The latest episodes of Mine will be broadcast on tvN in South Korea and will then be available to stream on Netflix.

Episode tvN Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 08/05/2021 08/05/2021 2 09/05/2021 09/05/2021 3 15/05/2021 15/05/2021 4 16/05/2021 16/05/2021 5 22/05/2021 22/05/2021 6 23/05/2021 23/05/2021 7 29/05/2021 29/05/2021 8 30/05/2021 30/05/2021 9 05/06/2021 05/06/2021 10 06/06/2021 06/06/2021 11 12/06/2021 12/06/2021 12 13/06/2021 13/06/2021 13 19/06/2021 19/06/2021 14 20/06/2021 20/06/2021 15 26/06/2021 26/06/2021 16 27/06/2021 27/06/2021

What is the plot of Mine?

Marrying into one of South Korea’s most affluent families resulted in the loss of Seo Hee-soo’s career as a top actress and with it a loss of identity. Strong and ambitious, the woman of other chaebol families try to overcome the prejudices of high society and to find their true selves.

Who are the cast members of Mine?

The following list are the confirmed main and supporting roles of Mine season 1:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Seo Hee Soo Lee Bo Young I Hear Your Voice | A Dirty Carnival | Mother Jeong Seo Hyun Kim Seo Hyung Sky Castle | Nobody Knows | The Good Wife Kang Ja Kyung Ok Ja Yeon The Uncanny Counter | Wok of Love | Two Cops Han Soo Hyuk N Children of Nobody | What’s Up With These Kids!? | Sassy Go Go Han Ji Yong Lee Hyun Wook Search | She Would Never Know | #Alive Ha Jun Jung Hyun Joon The King: Eternal Monarch | Vagabond | Sisyphus: The Myth Han Ji Ho Park Hyuk Kwon Extracurricular | The Nokdu Flower | Something in the Rain Yang Soon Hye Park Won Sook Dear My Friends | The Family is Coming | The Last Empress Han Jin Hee Kim Hye Hwa Delayed Justice | 18 Again | When the Weather is Fine Kim Yoo Yeon Jung Yi Seo Tale of the Nine-Tailed | My Ex-Diary | On July 7 Oh Soo Young Yoon Seo Grand Prince | Lock&Lock Astrology | Rampant Noh Ah Rim Jung Ha Eun The World of the Married | Hospital Playlist | Secret Royal Inspector Park Jeong Do Jo Eun Sol *Debuting in Mine* Kim Seong Tae Lee Joong Ok Zombie Detective | The Cursed | Sketch

How will Mine perform in South Korea cable ratings?

We’re expecting Mine to be a heavy hitter this Spring thanks to its Saturday and Sunday timeslot. To achieve a top ten spot the drama will need to surpass fellow tvN drama Hospital Playlist and land a rating higher than 14.142%.

To beat the best and make it into the top 3, Mine will have to surpass Crash Landing on You, and achieve a rating over 21.683%. We’d be shocked to see Mine beat JTBC’s The World of the Married which has a monstrous rating of 28.371%.

Are you looking forward to watching Mine season 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!