K-Drama ‘My Name’: Coming to Netflix in October 2021 & What We Know So Far

After four months of filming saw the principal photography wrapped up on My Name, Netflix has finally updated us with an October 2021 release date for the exciting K-Drama. We’re keeping track of everything you’ll want to know about My Name, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

My Name is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime-thriller directed by Kim Jin Min, and written by Kim Ba Da. Subscribers will already be familiar with the work of director Kim Jin Min as he previously directed the Netflix Original series Extracurricular.

The production studio behind the exciting thriller is Fleet Co., Ltd, which was also responsible for the productions of Lucky Romance, My Sassy Girl, and Another Child.

When is the My Name Netflix release date?

With the release of the official poster, Netflix has now confirmed that My Name is coming to Netflix on Friday, October 15th, 2021.

Will episodes of My Name be released weekly?

Subscribers will be happy to learn that every episode of My Name will be available to stream upon release.

We’re still waiting for confirmation on the total episode count.

What is the plot of My Name?

In order to find the truth about her father’s death, Yoon Ji Woo, a member of an organized crime ring, infiltrates the Police as an undercover agent.

Who are the cast members of My Name?

Thanks to the information listed on Mydramalist we have the full rundown of the cast of My Name:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Yoon Ji Woo Han So Hee Nevertheless | Money Flower | The World of the Married Jeon Pil Do Ahn Bo Hyun Itaewon Class | Her Private Life | Descendants of the Sun Choi Moo Jin Park Hee Soon Beautiful World | Missing Noir M | All About My Romance Cha Gi Ho Kim Sang Ho Sweet Home | Kingdom | Bring It On, Ghost Jung Tae Joo Lee Hak Joo The World of the Married | Memories of the Alhambra | Sweet Munchies Do Gang Jae Jang Yool Stranger 2 | Arthdal Chronicles | Secret Boutique TBA Im Ki Hong Extracurricular | Record of Youth | Lawless Brothers TBA Moon Sang Min The Colors of Our Time | Real High School Romance 2 | 4 Reasons Why I Hate Christmas

What is the production status of My Name?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 28/07/2021)

According to the information listed on the My Name IMDbPro page, filming began on March 20th, 2021, and lasted for just over four months, ending on July 28th, 2021.

My Name is now in post-production, which will last at the very least a few months if the series is still expected to be released in 2021.

Are you looking forward to the release of My Name on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!