Netflix K-Drama ‘Nevertheless’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Release Schedule

June is starting to take shape as another great month for K-Dramas on Netflix. The exciting new K-Drama subscribers can look forward to in June is Nevertheless, which will feature the popular actor Song Kang. We have everything you need to know about Nevertheless season 1, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Nevertheless is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original romantic K-Drama series directed by Kim Ga Ram. The story was written by screenwriter Jung Won, with Studio N and JTBC Studios as the production companies behind the drama.

Upon release, Nevertheless will be the tenth internationally licensed Netflix Original from South Korea in 2021.

When is the Nevertheless season 1 Netflix release date?

The first episode of Nevertheless will be released on Netflix on Saturday, June 19th, 2021.

Nevertheless will have fewer episodes than expected, with a total of ten episodes making up the first season. Only one episode will be arriving weekly every Saturday. Each episode has a runtime of 70 minutes.

Nevertheless episode release schedule

Prior to arriving on Netflix, episodes of Nevertheless will be broadcast on the South Korean cable network jTBC.

Episode jTBC Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 19/06/2021 19/06/2021 2 26/06/2021 26/06/2021 3 03/07/2021 03/07/2021 4 10/07/2021 10/07/2021 5 17/07/2021 17/07/2021 6 24/07/2021 24/07/2021 7 31/07/2021 31/07/2021 8 07/08/2021 07/08/2021 9 14/08/2021 14/08/2021 10 21/08/2021 21/08/2021

What is the plot of Nevertheless?

Park Jae Uhn is a happy-go-lucky and flirty person but never allows himself to develop feelings for others. Meanwhile, Yoo Na Bi, enjoys dating but after her bitter experience with her first love, she no longer trusts love and doesn’t believe in destiny. But when Park Jae Uhn and Yoo Na Bi meet, the pair have a magical effect on each other, breaking down the barriers that shut others out.

Who are the cast members of Nevertheless?

There are some familiar faces in the cast of Nevertheless season 1:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Park Jae Uhn Song Kang Navillera | Love Alarm | Sweet Home Yoo Na Bi Han So Hee The World of the Married | Abyss | Money Flower Yang Do Hyuk Chae Jong Hyeop Rumor | No Bad Days | Between Friends Oh Bit Na Yang Hye Ji Live On | Failing in Love | When the Weather Is Fine Min Young Han Eu Ddeum Valid Love Nam Kyu Hyun Kim Min Gwi L.U.C.A.: The Beginning | She Would Never Know Yoon Seol Ah Lee Yeol Eum Queen: Love And War | Longing Heart | High School King of Savvy Ahn Kyung Jun Jung Jae Kwang It’s Okay to Not Be Okay | The Fiery Priest | Save Me Joo Hyuk Lee Seung Hyub Big Picture House | All-Boys High | Luv Pub Yoon Sol Lee Ho Jung Flower Ever After | Night Light | Midnight Runners Jang Se Yeong Seo Hye Won Just One Bite | True Beauty | Cheongdamdong Alice Yoo Jung Suk Yoon Sa Bong Hi Bye, Mama! | Arthdal Chronicles | Private Lives Sung Yoon Lee Tae Hee Steel Cold Winter | My Romance Kim Eun Han Lee Jung Ha Freshman | Run On | Want More 19

Netflix subscribers should be familiar with Song Kang by now. The young actor is one of the most popular leading men from South Korea and has featured in a bunch of Netflix Originals now. Song Kang has been seen in Navillera, Sweet Home, and both seasons of Love Alarm.

Are you looking forward to the release of Nevertheless season 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!