‘Quanitco’ Leaving Netflix in September 2022

Quantico’s time on Netflix is coming to an end. The ABC thriller series has now been streaming in full for four years in two regions but will be leaving in September 2022.

Headlined by Priyanka Chopra, the FBI thriller was about an FBI trainee by the name of Alex Parrish who has been implicated in a terrorist plot and she must discover which one of her classmates framed her.

The show ran between 2015 and 2018 for a total of 57 episodes across 3 seasons.

Both the United States and Canada stream Quantico; in both cases, all three seasons will leave on September 2nd, 2022.

That date coincides exactly four years after Netflix received the third and final season. The show, as you may know, was canceled after three seasons at ABC.

Netflix first received Quantico in 2016 and then released the second and third seasons in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Quantico is one of the last remaining Disney-owned titles available on Netflix, which has been slowly dwindling over the years as licenses come for renewal.

As we’ve covered, only two ABC shows will remain on Netflix after Quantico departs. Both of which are Shonda Rhimes shows with one being How to Get Away with Murder and the other Grey’s Anatomy. The former will be leaving Netflix shortly, while Grey’s Anatomy is still receiving new seasons on Netflix, meaning it’ll likely stay on the service for the foreseeable.

Where will Quantico stream after leaving Netflix?

In most regions around the world, Quantico is already on its permanent new streaming home with that being Disney+.

In the case of Canada, that’s exactly where we’re expecting Quantico to land but in the United States, things will likely be different.

Disney’s streaming strategy in the US has been split into servicing Disney+ and Hulu. Disney+ is where most of the family-oriented content heads and Hulu where the more adult-oriented content land. In the case of Quantico, we suspect it’ll head to Hulu but we have seen some other titles land on Disney+ in recent months so it could be both.

Will you miss Quantico when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.