Netflix Picks Up Four Awesomeness Series for February 2021

Netflix isn’t picking up anywhere near the amount of licensed content it used to for a couple of reasons but as part of the February 2021 lineup, Netflix US will be getting its hands on four series from February 1st.

Defined as a “modern studio” aimed at GenZ, Awesomeness TV is a content producer who falls under the ViacomCBS brand (acquired by them in 2018) and has produced content for all manner of streamers and networks..

In January 2021, it was announced Netflix would be picking up the license to a number of its key shows from the past which we’ll take you through below.

Several of the shows aired on the now-defunct network go90 which was the result of a pickup Verizon made of Vessel (ran by the now HBO Max chief, Jason Kilar). The shows were available on the go90 app and Tumblr in many international regions. However, the platform eventually was killed off and since then, ViacomCBS picked up Awesomeness TV (now just called Awesomeness).

The studio and Netflix is already close as it is before these licensed pickups. Awesomeness TV is behind Netflix’s huge rom-com hit To All The Boys 1 through 3 (with the third coming in February 2021) and Netflix’s Trinkets series which is coming to an end this year.

As we mentioned for a couple of reasons Netflix isn’t licensing as much as it used to. For one, it’s mostly producing its own content as its priority but secondly, the list of companies willing to license titles has gotten smaller over time. ViacomCBS is one distributor that does still license to Netflix.

Let’s now run through the shows Netflix will be showing from February 1st on Netflix in the US:

The Unsettling (Season 1)

We’ll kick off with the only title below that doesn’t have a romantic flair. It’s a horror series about a young girl who arrives at a new foster home in the middle of nowhere to find the house she’s moved into may be haunted.

The series aired on HBO Nordics at one point but we couldn’t find out whether it was available on go90.

Willow Shields, Marguerite Moreau, Holly Taylor and Tequan Richmond are among the cast.

Zac and Mia (Seasons 1-2)

The only show coming to Netflix with two seasons on February 1st is Zac & Mia which is a highly praised series that didn’t get the attention it deserves first time round.

Zac and Mia is based on the novel by A.J. Betters and follows two teens fighting for their lives with cancer but form a deep relationship.

24 episodes released in total and have streamed on Hulu in the past.

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s Alexa & Katie, this show should head to the top of your watchlist.

Love Daily (Season 1)

If you enjoyed Netflix’s Easy series, this series will feel familiar. It’s an anthology series that follows 12 different couples on their paths to love across a year’s period.

12 episodes will all drop at once and featured talents such as Kelli Berglund, Joey Bragg, Jack Griffo, Leo Howard, Kira Kosarin, Laura Marano, and Cameron Monaghan.

My Dead Ex (Season 1)

This romantic comedy series big twist as the name suggests is about a girl with a secret admirer who isn’t alive and it’s about their strange relationship moving forward.

Eight episodes will all drop on February 1st.

Talents featured in this series included Gavin Leatherwood, Medalion Rahimi, Kira Kosarin, Marc Evan Jackson and Derek Mears.