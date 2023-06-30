‘Tour de France: Unchained’ Renewed For Season 2: Coming to Netflix in 2024

One of the many new Netflix sports docu-series to debut in 2023 has been handed a season 2 order. Tour de France: Unchained will return for a second season in 2024.

Debuting on Netflix for the first time in early June 2023, Tour de France: Unchained gives you unparalleled access to behind-the-scenes of the world’s most famous cycling race. The documentary series was released in French audio with a range of subtitle and dub options, including English.

Eight episodes dropped globally (after airing on France Télévisions) on June 9th. The series featured in the global non-English TV top 10 for a single week, picking up 8.2 million hours watched globally between June 11th and 18th.

The renewal news comes via a Tweet by Netflix France. The Tour de France followed up Netflix France’s announcement in an additional Tweet, saying:

“See you next year @NetflixFR! A series made possible thanks to @francetv and the cycling teams!”

Season 2 will follow the forthcoming 2023 Tour de France, scheduled to begin at the end of July 2023. The event takes place over 21 stages beginning in Northern Spain and concluding in Paris; it’s been confirmed 22 teams will be competing for the grand prize.

The renewal of Tour de France: Unchained means that we’ll see the return of numerous sporting documentaries in 2023. Full Swing, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and Break Point have all been handed renewal orders, each set to return in 2024. All of the aforementioned shows (including Unchained) are produced by the British outfit Box to Box Films.

Those returning series are in addition to other various sports documentaries Netflix currently has in the works for other sports like soccer, the NFL, rugby, and WWE.

Are you glad to hear that Tour de France: Unchained is returning for a second season? Let us know in the comments.