Netflix Reportedly in Talks with Warner Bros. to Keep ‘Lucifer’ Beyond Season 5

Hail Lucifer! The end might not quite be as near as we previously thought thanks to reports that Netflix is currently in talks with Warner Bros. to keep Lucifer going beyond the fifth season.

It has been reported by TVLine that they have learned of ongoing talks between Netflix and Warner Bros. about the future of the Lucifer series. Since moving to Netflix the popularity of the series has exploded, which arguably can be credited to Netflix’s global outreach to the hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world.

As one of the most popular shows on Netflix, it came as a huge shock to fans that the fifth season is currently meant to be the last. While it may be a shocking twist of fate that Netflix supposedly wants to continue Lucifer, we shouldn’t be too surprised as it has a huge audience, with millions of subscribers tuning in worldwide to watch Lucifer in action.

You can argue the fans can be credited for the shocking change of developments as thousands of them have taken to social media in recent months to express their desire to see more of Lucifer using the hashtag #SaveLucifer:

I know that we all should be very sad now that Lucifer is coming to an end 😭. But am I the only who noticed that Tom Welling is there with the whole crew. Does that mean Cain is coming back in this final season!!! 🤯😈😆 #LuciferSeason5 #LuciferNetflix #SaveLucifer https://t.co/4oHjwIidCc — BlueWolf5201 (@BWolf5201) February 8, 2020

Tom Ellis, the star of Lucifer, has expressed his feelings on the campaign, describing it as:

Nothing short of ridiculously overwhelming. Since doing Lucifer, I’ve done press in various parts of the world, and I’m fully aware that this show is much more popular than what it had seemed to be on Fox… So I’m not surprised by people being angry. I just wasn’t ready for this tsunami of love that came with it.

It must be noted that Netflix and Warner Bros. have yet to comments on the matter, but for now, of least fans of Lucifer have hope that the series will be returning beyond the fifth season. Once we learn more you’ll all be the first to know.

