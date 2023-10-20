Netflix Top 10 Report: ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’, ‘Pact of Silence’ and ‘Lupin’

Welcome to your slightly belated weekly rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending October 15th, 2023. This week, we’ll cover The Fall of the House of Usher, Pact of Silence, Nowhere, Lupin, and Reptile.

In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from October 9th, 2023, to October 15th, 2023, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

This week’s streaming report is a bit shorter and more condensed as I grapple with the new rhythm brought by the birth of my daughter last week-end. Things might be back as usual in the coming weeks! Luckily, it was quite an uneventful week in the charts, and here are the main things of note.

1. The Fall of the House of Usher is doing an average launch.

The last series from Mike Flanagan under his Netflix overall deal did a good-not-great launch last week with 6.3M CVEs over its first four days.

This launch is wedged between Beef and Painkiller, two other limited series that did well in the end, so it might turn out this way for The Fall of the House of Usher, too in the coming weeks.

2. Nowhere is still going strong.

Spanish thriller Nowhere crossed the first 14-day threshold, which enables me to compare it to a whole new dataset of titles, and so far, it is the second-best launch for a Netflix international film released since June 2021 with 62.1M CVEs.

It is still on track to become the second or third most-watched international film in the all-time Top 10, even though it likely won’t catch up on Troll now.

3. Lupin is quite predictable for a con artist.

Last week, I went out on a limb and guesstimated that season 3 of the French series Lupin would reach around 35M CVEs after its first 28 days, and after its second week, I have to say I’m more confident than ever that this prediction will become true as the third season is now standing at 25.9M CVEs after 11 days.

If we compare this trajectory to the two other third seasons released on a Thursday that had the same success, we can see that Lupin is charting under season 3A of The Witcher and season 3 of Outer Banks, both of which ended their 28-day run between 38 and 41M CVEs.

35M it is, then!

4. Pact of Silence makes a quiet launch.

Mexican series Pact of Silence has a lot to say with its 16 episodes, but it did an average launch for a Netflix Mexican series, with 3.6M CVEs over its first five days

5. Reptile did something great last week.

Surprises can be found anywhere, even in the third week of the American thriller Reptile, which did something extraordinary, losing only 29% of its hours viewed between weeks two and three. The best-in-class so far was Love at First Sight, which lost 50% of its hours viewed between weeks two and three, and you have to go back to summer 2021 to find a better hold than Reptile with Fear Street 1 which only lost 26% of its hours viewed, but only because this was a trilogy of films and the third week for that film coincided with the release of the third Fear Street. ”

Reptile managed to do just that without having the need to release two sequels, so that’s quite good! After 14 days, it’s reached 46M CVEs, a respectable number compared to the other Netflix US films of the year.

