Why Pluto is Unlikely to Return for a Second Season on Netflix

The anime adaptation of Naoki Urasawa’s beloved manga, Pluto, is already touted as the best anime series on Netflix in 2023. However, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see the anime return for a second season on Netflix. Here’s why.

Pluto is a Japanese Netflix Original sci-fi anime series and adaptation of the manga of the same name by authors Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki. The anime is produced by the Japanese animation studios Genco, Tezuka Productions, and M2.

After the death of seven of the world’s most advanced robots, including their human allies, it’s not long before the robotic inspector Gesicht realizes that he’s also in danger.

Pluto Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Status: Pending (Last Updated: 03/11/2023)

At the time of writing Pluto has been only been available to stream on Netflix for just over a week.

In that short period, the series has failed to make an impact on some of the top ten lists around the world. So far, the anime has only made it into the top ten lists of 18 different countries and territories around the world, including Japan,

Unfortunately, this hasn’t been enough to break into the global non-English language top ten list in the first week of its release. The second week could prove to be better.

Performances aside, Pluto is unlikely to return for a second season. Here’s why.

Why Pluto is unlikely to return for a second season?

The shortest and most straightforward answer to why Pluto is unlikely to return for a second season is that the anime fully adapted all the source material from the manga.

The Pluto manga ran from September 9, 2003, to April 5, 2009, for sixty-five chapters. Eight volumes of the Pluto manga were released.

Since Pluto’s manga run ended, writer and illustrator Naoki Urasawa has not worked on a sequel. During that time, he has worked on manga such as Billy Bat (2008-2016), Master Keaton Remaster (2012-2014), Mujirushi: The Sign of Dreams (2017-2018), and Asadora! (2018-ongoing).

Could Pluto return for a second season?

The only way a second season is possible is for writers Heisuke Yamashita and Tatsurou Inamoto to produce a brand-new and original story.

Would you like to see a second season of Pluto? Let us know in the comments below!