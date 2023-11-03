What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: November 3rd, 2023

With the arrival of November, a whole heap of new movies and TV shows have landed on Netflix UK this week. Subscribers can look forward to watching the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, WW2 drama All the Light We Cannot See, and a documentary on Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

Parasite (2019)

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, Park So-dam

A game changer for Korean cinema, Bong Joon-ho’s thriller was a smash hit at the box office, and at the Academy Awards. Becoming the first non-English language film to win the award for Best Picture, and only one of three films to win the prestigious Palme d’Or award from the Cannes Festival.

The Kim family, struggling to make ends meet, cunningly infiltrates the lives of the wealthy Park family. The Kims, living in a cramped, semi-basement apartment, hatch a plan to secure employment within the luxurious Park household. Through a series of devious schemes, they infiltrate the lives of the Parks, starting with their son, Ki-woo, who poses as an English tutor for the Parks’ daughter. As the Kim family becomes entangled in the lives of their affluent employers, they slowly start to blur the lines between cunning deception and genuine connection.

All the Light We Cannot See (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 4

Genre: Drama, History, War | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann, Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo, Lars Eidinger

Based on the novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr, the producers behind the limited series went to great lengths to find the perfect actress to play Marie-Laure. Settling on Aria Mia Loberti, who herself is blind, was selected from thousands of participants who auditioned for the role.

The lives of a blind French girl, Marie-Laure, and a German soldier with a knack for radios, Werner, converge in the German-occupied town of Saint-Malo.

Sly (2023) N

Director: Thom Zimny

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Sylvester Stallone

One of the most beloved action film stars in Hollywood history, the story of Sylvester Stallone is about a young man who used his love of film as an escape from his troubled childhood, to become the ultimate underdog and eventual Hollywood legend.

With access to the man himself, Sylvester Stallone goes into intimate detail on life and career.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

50 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 3rd, 2023

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

7 Emotions (2018)

Anatomy of Evil (2015)

Autsajder (2018)

Bad Luck Good Love (2018)

Black Mercedes (2019)

Black Thursday (2011)

Blindness (2016)

Breakfast in Bed (2010)

Clergy (2018)

Coach Carter (2005)

Damaged (2015)

Exterminator: Ready to Roll (2018)

Father (2015)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Get Carter (2000)

Holy Business (2010)

Jawan: Extended Cut (2023)

Joy in the World (2016)

Life Must Go On (2015)

Little Jacob (2016)

Locked In (2023) N

Mad (2023)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Mister T. (2019)

Munich (2005)

Nuovo Olimpo (2023) N

NYAD (2023) N

Odnajdę cię (2018)

Parasite (2019)

Primal Fear (1996)

Prosta historia o morderstwie (2016)

Servants of War (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

Smoleńsk (2016)

Sophie Seeks 7 (2014)

Strawberry Shortcake’s Perfect Holiday (2023)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

The Core (2003)

The Fifth Season of the Year (2012)

The Fighter (2019)

The Legions (2019)

The Lure (2015)

The Negotiator (1998)

The Remains of the Day (1993)

The Top Floor (2012)

Tips for Cheating (2016)

Totem (2017)

Viva Belarus! (2012)

Wingwomen (2023) N

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 3rd, 2023

All the Light We Cannot See (Limited Series) N

Blue Eye Samurai (Season 1) N

Cigarette Girl (Season 1) N

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1) N

Erin & Aaron (Season 1) N

Ferry: The Series (Season 1) N

Hurricane Season (2023) N

Onimusha (Season 1) N

Riding a Unicorn (Season 1)

Saitama Host Club (Season 1)

The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi (Season 1)

The Tailor (Season 3) N

Unicorn Academy (Season 1) N

7 New Documentaries added to Netflix UK This Week: November 3rd, 2023

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (2023) N

How to Catch a Serial Killer (2018)

Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (2021)

Mysteries of the Faith (Season 1) N

Sly (2023) N

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (Limited Series) N

Unfinished Tome – Poems by Father Jan Twardowski (2015)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 3rd, 2023

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023) N

