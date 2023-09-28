four part robbie williams documentary coming to netflix in november 2023

A four-part Robbie Williams documentary chronicling the iconic British pop artist’s 30-year career is coming to Netflix in November 2023.

Robbie Williams is an upcoming four-part docuseries centered around the British pop star’s career, which has spanned 33 years. One of the most iconic, and sometimes controversial, British artists, Williams is the recipient of 18 Brit Awards, including Best British Male Artist four times. In his solo career, thirteen out of the fourteen studio albums have reached number one in the UK, with six of them among the 100 best-selling albums in the country.

As for global sales, Williams has reportedly sold 75 million worldwide. Making him one of the best-selling artists in the world.

The docuseries is directed by Joe Pearlman, and produced by executive producer Asif Kapadia.

In the four-part docuseries, the production team has hundreds of hours of intimate behind-the-scenes footage from William’s time in Take That, his iconic Close Encounters Tour, and as recent as his 2022 album XXV, not to mention access to the man himself who in intimate detail describes the ups and downs of his life and career.

When is Robbie Williams coming to Netflix?

An official teaser trailer for the docuseries has been released on YouTube and across various social media platforms.

In a now-deleted tweet from Netflix Poland, it has been revealed that Robbie Williams will be coming to Netflix on November 8th, 2023.

The total runtime for the documentary has yet to be revealed, but assuming that each part is at least 45 minutes long, the total runtime will be at a minimum of three hours.

