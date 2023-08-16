New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2024 & Beyond

We’ve already had a strong year so far for new K-dramas on Netflix in 2023, and 2024 is already shaping up to be another strong year for the streaming service. We’ll be keeping track of all of the K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2024 and beyond.

N = Netflix Original

Please Note: This is not the full list of K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2024. Throughout the remainder of 2023, and throughout 2024 more titles will be announced.

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Horror | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Jo Yi Hyun, Lomon

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Netflix’s sequel season to the smash hit 2022 zombie horror series!

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime:

Cast: Kim Yoon Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, Go Min Si, Lee Jung Eun, Ryu Hyun Kyung

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Tells the story of two men named Sang Joon, who was running a motel in a rural area during the summer of 2000, and Young Ha, who was running a pension alone in the forest during the summer of 2021.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Thriller, Mystery | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon, Park Byung Eun, Ryu Kyung Soo, Shin Bok Sook

Netflix Release Date: 2024

A woman inherits a gravesite under mysterious circumstances, just as her family’s history begins to unravel.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Mystery, Romance, Youth | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, Lee Won Jung

Netflix Release Date: 2024

The story depicts the love, friendship, revenge, and compassion that takes place when Kang Ha, a transfer student, enters Jusin High School, a prestigious private school where the children of the top 0.01% of conglomerates gather.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Son Seok Koo, Lee Hee Joon

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Lee Tang, an ordinary college student, who gets into an argument with a customer during a part-time job at a convenience store at night, unconsciously swings a hammer and kills him. Suffering from guilt and fear of murder, Lee Tang learns one day that the person he killed was a serial killer and slowly realizes that he has a supernatural ability to identify “bad seeds”. He soon becomes a dark hero who punishes people who committed unethical evils in the past.

Queen of the Scene (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Gong Hyo Jin, Park Ha Sun

Netflix Release Date: TBA

A Korean drama writer has made a name for herself within the industry for extreme twisted stories full of unexpected surprises, suddenly entering and getting trapped in her own story. The writer faces a series of comedic situations as she tries to escape back to reality.

Whirlwind (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Hee Ae, Lee Jae Woong

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Park Dong Ho is the prime minister of South Korea. He wants to punish the corrupt president, who colludes with powerful family-owned corporations called chaebols, and change the world of politics. Jung Soo Jin is the deputy prime minister for economic affairs. She confronts Park Dong Ho and fierce political strife ensues.

Coming to Netflix Beyond 2024

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: So Ji Sub

Netflix Release Date: 2025

As the toughest fighter in the world of crime, Gijun claims victory in a battle that ends the long power struggle between Seoul’s gangs. But when his brother Giseok rises in rank within the enemy group, Gijun decides to slash his own heel and leave the business to avoid fighting him. Just when all seems at peace 15 years later, Giseok is mysteriously ambushed and killed in cold blood right before his own retirement. Filled with a chilly rage, Gijun sets off on a one-man hunt to track down everyone involved in his brother’s death. And he has a feeling he doesn’t need to look far to find the main culprit… With revenge and old gang rivalries factoring into the equation, Seoul’s underbelly is in for yet another grisly bloodbath!

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Park Gyu Young, Gong Yoo

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Sequel season to Netflix’s 2021 global phenomenon Squid Game.

Director: Kwon Oh Seung

Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang

Netflix Release Date: 2025

An action-thriller drama about two men who are trying to solve the mess after firearms is suddenly widely available in South Korea, which used to be a gun-free country, through an unknown source.

You Have Done Well (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, Park Hae Joon, Na Moon Hee

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Ae Soon is rebellious but gets nervous every time she rebels. She isn’t well off but is always shining and full of positivity. She dreams of becoming a poet, although she is unable to attend school, and she is a bold character who doesn’t hide any emotions. Gwan Shik is an extremely diligent and quiet character. Romance isn’t a strength for him, however, and he doesn’t know how to act if Ae Soon cries or laughs, but he is a silent warrior who only loves Ae Soon from the very beginning and pours his all into loving her.

Which K-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2024? Let us know in the comments below!