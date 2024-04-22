What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: April 22nd to 28th, 2024

Welcome to a belated preview of what’s coming up on Netflix over the next seven days. There’s an exciting lineup of new movies and series set to arrive.

Although an international Netflix Original movie, the Japanese action movie City Hunter, is planned for this week, Netflix won’t have any new English-language Original likely to help Rebel Moon Part 2 as it enters its full second week.

We’re also expecting the complete list of new arrivals for May 2024 to drop this week (probably Wednesday), so stay tuned for that!

Now, let’s get into our highlights for the week:

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Anyone But You (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Rom-coms are back? After a surprising run at the box office, Anyone But You proved that rom-coms have what it takes to perform well in the theaters again, with Netflix being one of the only distributors even producing them in recent years.

Headlined by Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the movie sees a first date that turns cold rather quickly but the pair are unable to get away from each other as they’re forced to attend an Australian wedding together.

As with all other Sony movies, this one can only be watched on Netflix’s premium tier, and it is blocked from Netflix’s ad tier.

King Richard (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Will Smith headlines this biopic on the Williams sisters that scored the actor his first Oscar, albeit to this day still wholly overshadowed by him smacking the daylight out of Chris Rock.

We follow Smith who plays the father of the duo who went onto become and still are tennis sensations.

Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

The Sandman is back – sort of! Although we’re still patiently waiting for the second season, we are getting a new series set in the same universe as the Netflix Original show Dead Boy Detectives, which, at one point, was due to be released on HBO Max.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“Edwin and Charles are best friends, ghosts… and the best detectives on the Mortal plane. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal and her friend Niko, they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: As mentioned above, this list is primarily for Netflix US releases – other lineups will vary. You can track the daily new arrivals plus a weekly roundup via our What’s New on Netflix section.

Coming to Netflix on Monday, April 22nd

Ahead of the Curve (2020)

CoComelon Lane (Season 2) Netflix Original

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, April 23rd

Anyone But You (2023)

Brigands: The Quest for Gold (Season 1) Netflix Original

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, April 24th

Deliver Me (Season 1) Netflix Original

King Richard (2021)

TLC Forever (2023)

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, April 25th

City Hunter (2024) Netflix Original

Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1) Netflix Original

Face to Face (2023)

Miller’s Girl (2023)

Siksa Neraka (2023)

The Doomsday Cult of Antares De La Luz (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, April 26th

Goodbye Earth (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut (2024) Netflix Original

Real Estate Sisters (2023)

The Asunta Case (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, April 27th

Military Prosecutor Doberman (Limited Series)

One Piece (New Episodes)

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on April 23rd

Perfume Imaginary Museum (2020)

The Meg (2018)

Train to Busan (2016)

Leaving Netflix on April 25th

Shepherds and Butchers (2016)

Sniper: Assassin’s End (2020)

Sniper: Ultimate Kill (2017)

The Hateful Eight (2015)

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

Leaving Netflix on April 26th

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Loving is Losing (2019)

Njan Prakashan (2018)

Leaving Netflix on April 27th

Malignant (2021)

Are you going to be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.