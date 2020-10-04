Pedro Pascal’s ‘Prospect’ Coming to Netflix in November 2020

Shortly before Pedro Pascal returns to his signature new role on Disney+’s The Mandalorian season 2, he’ll be featuring in this underrated sci-fi movie that’s due out on Netflix in the United States in November 2020.

We can exclusively reveal that coming to Netflix in the US (other regions unknown at this time) on November 2nd, is Prospect, a sci-fi film that first released in 2018.

Christopher Caldwell and Zeek Earl write and directs. Christopher and Zeek are also both known for directing another underrated gem, In the Pines.

Pedro Pascal plays the role of Ezra who along with her daughter (played by Sophie Thatcher) who travels to a remote alien moon in the hopes of finding valuable resources. However, when they get their, they find they’re not alone.

The movie is easily compared with The 100 from The CW (final season hits in early October 2020 in the US) and Alien too.

Alongside Pedro Pascal in the movie is Sophie Thatcher, Jay Duplass, Luke Pitzrick, Doug Dawson, Andrew Roya, and Sheila Vand.

We don’t know of many other licensed pickups for November 2020 just yet but when we do, we’ll enter them into a full preview for November 2020. We do currently have a list of the Netflix Originals due out in November 2020, however.

The sci-fi movie is already streaming in a number of Netflix regions already at the time of publishing. Unogs reports that Australia, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico are all streaming the movie and it arrived there in May 2019.

Licensed sci-fi movies have always done well on Netflix. Earlier this year, Netflix picked up Code 8 which resided on the top 10 list for weeks. Similarly, Freaks has also done well on Netflix.