‘Pieces of Her’ Season 2: Will Netflix Renew or Cancel?

One of the early highlights in Netflix’s TV lineup for 2022 has been Pieces of Her starring Toni Collette. The series isn’t necessarily ripe for a season 2 as it wraps up quite well and the source material doesn’t have too much more to mine, but could we see it return? We review its chances and look at how well the show performed.

The crime drama series was created by Charlotte Stoudt who is most known for working on the likes of Homeland and Fosse/Verdon. Pieces of Her opens with a normal mother and daughter heading to the mall on a quaint Saturday afternoon, but things suddenly turn dramatic when a shocking event changes their lives forever.

Has Netflix Renewed Pieces of Her for a season 2?

Current renewal status: Not yet renewed

Our renewal prediction: 50/50

You may be wondering whether Pieces of Her is a limited series or not. It’s not listed as such on Netflix’s app but given how it ends, it could go either way. Netflix’s FYC page (a site for Emmy voters) lists the show in its drama section which implies that it’s not a limited series as they’re listed separately.

As you may know, Netflix tends to wait 1-3 months to give a renewal for its shows which would mean we should hear about the future of Pieces of Her by the summer of 2022.

One of the major things that goes into renewals at Netflix is performance and specifically how performance equates to how much the series cost so let’s take a look at that.

How well did Pieces of Her perform on Netflix?

Thanks to a myriad of sources, we can see how well Pieces of Her performed on Netflix.

Netflix’s top 10 hourly data is perhaps the best indication. Every week, Netflix publishes data for the previous week’s globally most-watched titles in four categories. Pieces of Her was in these top 10s for 5 weeks before dropping out.

One thing to note is that the show received a notable uplift from weeks 1 to 2, but then began dropping away dramatically after week 3.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 February 27th, 2022 to March 6th, 2022 53,680,000 3 1 March 6th, 2022 to March 13th, 2022 95,720,000 (+78%) 1 2 March 13th, 2022 to March 20th, 2022 40,080,000 (-58%) 2 3 March 20th, 2022 to March 27th, 2022 21,770,000 (-46%) 7 4 March 27th, 2022 to April 3rd, 2022 16,220,000 (-25%) 7 5

How does this compare to shows in similar genres? Thanks to our top 10 search tool, we can see exactly that. We’ve picked out limited or series with female leads that are in or around the same genre.

While it didn’t quite reach the heights of Inventing Anna and Maid which rocketed from weeks 1 to 2. It did fare a lot better compared to The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

We can also look at raw country top 10 data to see where exactly the show performed well and whether or not it was limited to a single country.

FlixPatrol data helps with this which reveals that the US was the strongest region for the show with Pieces of Her surviving for 53 days in total. The United Kingdom and Nordic regions also had strong performance for the series.

As of April 27th, the show is the 10th most-watched Netflix title of 2022 based on how many points it accrued in the Netflix Top 10s. It sits behind The Witcher in 9th, Yo soy Betty la fea in 8th, and Business Proposal in 7th.

Digital i SoDA, a UK-based SVOD viewing measurement company, has provided What’s on Netflix with some exclusive data that suggests how sticky the show was from episode to episode. They sample 7,500 Netflix accounts viewing data to give a good idea as to how well shows are doing.

Their data suggests that 55% of viewers who started the show managed to get to the ending. That compares favorably to Archive 81, which was canceled after a single season, which only saw just shy of 35% of viewers get to the final episode.

According to Digital i, they’ve found “in general that if less than 50% of starters make it to the end the show is axed.”

Finally, Nielsen Top 10 data can give us a look at how well the show is performing specifically in the United States.

03/07 – 03/13 – #2 on Originals – 1,415 million minutes

03/14 – 03/20 – #4 on Originals – 583 million minutes

03/21 – 03/27 – #8 on Originals – 365 million minutes

What to Expect from Pieces of Her season 2 on Netflix

Warning: spoilers for Pieces of Her season 1.

Pieces of Her has a few threads to pick up from and lingering questions headed into a potential season 2.

The core of the season is likely to pick up following the revelations in the final episode that Jane is the mastermind behind the murder of her own father rather than Nick who was the primary suspect.

Therefore, as DigitalSpy notes, we’ll likely see what happens in the fallout between Jane and her brother Jasper in any second season.

The Cinemaholic predicts that we’d likely see the mother and daughter team up “in a formidable team” against Jasper who promised alongside Paula to kill Laura.

Would you like to see a second season of Pieces of Her on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.