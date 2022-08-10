‘Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles’ Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles, the four-part special anime series is coming to Netflix in September 2022. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles is a special one-off series that helped promote the release of the Nintendo Switch video game Pokémon: Arceus in January 2022.

When is Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can now confirm that Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles is coming to Netflix on Friday, September 23rd, 2022.

However, the series will premiere at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships in London before arriving on Netflix.

What is the plot of Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles?

The synopsis for Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles is courtesy of pokemon.com:

When Ash, Pikachu, and friends receive a mysterious message from the Mythical Pokémon Arceus, they meet up with their old friend Brock and head to Mount Coronet to investigate. There, they find a rampaging Heatran and the group responsible—Team Galactic, previously thought to be dismantled. The team’s commanders are determined to find their missing leader by opening a gate between dimensions. With a trio of Legendary Pokémon and Sinnoh Champion Cynthia on their side, our heroes have a lot of help, but they’ll need all they can get to save Sinnoh!

What is the episode count?

The special will only have a total of four episodes.

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles was broadcast in Japan in late January 2022 to coincide with the release of the Pokémon: Arceus video game.

Will Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles be available in the English dub?

Yes! The English voice actors reprising their roles in the special are;

Sarah Natochenny – Ash Ketchum

Zeno Robinson – Goh

Emily Jenness – Dawn/Cynthia

Eric Stuart – Brock

When is Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series coming to Netflix?

A trailer for Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series was released in May 2022. However, we’re still waiting for Netflix to confirm a release date.

We previously predicted that part 1 of Ultimate Journeys would arrive by September 2022. With the upcoming release of Arceus Chronicles, we’re unsure if Ultimate Journeys will be released alongside the special, or pushed back several weeks.

