Netflix Original ‘QB1: Beyond the Lights’ Leaving Netflix

All three seasons of QB1: Beyond the Lights have slowly been removed from Netflix over the past three years and in August 2022, the final season gets removed for good. Why is the sports docuseries leaving Netflix and when? We’ve got everything you need to know.

The show originally began its life as a go90, a now-defunct online video streaming service that was eventually owned by Verizon but failed to make much of an impact. In fact, the service shut down in July 2018.

Seasons 1 and 2 were released on go90 but season 3 came exclusively to Netflix.

Each season of QB1: Beyond the Light focused on a high school senior quarterback who all hailed from different backgrounds. We follow them as they play their final season before moving on to the NCAA.

The series came from Peter Berg, who runs the production company, Film 45 and works with Netflix on a slew of upcoming projects, including the upcoming The Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse.

As NewonNetflix.info covers, the bleed of QB1: Beyond the Lights from Netflix has been over the course of 2 years.

The final third season of the show got added to Netflix in August 2019.

We then saw season 1 removed in August 2020 with season 2 removed just six months later in January 2021.

Now the third season being removed in August 2022 on August 16th with your last day to watch being August 15th.

Why is QB1: Beyond The Lights leaving Netflix?

As you may know, not every Netflix Original is really what you’d call a Netflix Original. In many cases, Netflix has licensed the title (like it would with a show like Seinfeld) but add its own branding to it.

As we’ve seen over the course of the last few years many Netflix Originals, including both TV series and movies, are departing the service.

In many cases, the shows or movies don’t go onto find new streaming homes after their Netflix removal so if you do plan on watching QB1: Beyond the Lights, now is your last chance to do so.

Netflix has been investing heavily into sports documentaries over the years so there’s plenty more to watch. Highlights include The Last Dance, its Untold anthology series, Last Chance U and Titletown High.

Will you be checking out QB1: Beyond the Lights now season 3 is set to leave? Let us know in the comments.