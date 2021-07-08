‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What It Could Cover

After many months of waiting and anticipation, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is finally available to stream on Netflix. With only four episodes to its name, it’s left plenty of room for a second season to expand the world of Resident Evil even further. We’re still waiting for Netflix to make a decision on the future of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness but we’ll be keeping track of season 2 related below!

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a Netflix Original Japanese animated horror series set in the ficitonal universe of the Japanese video game franchise Resident Evil. The anime was directed by Eiichirō Hasumi, and animated by TMS Entertainment. Hasumi co-wrote the series alongside Shogo Moto.

The release of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness officially makes it the second anime to be released as a Netflix Original from Japanese video game developer and publisher Capcom.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: 08/07/2021

With Infinite Darkness having just released on Netflix it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the series hasn’t been renewed yet.

Some titles are renewed ahead of time, but this isn’t the case for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. Instead, we’ll be waiting weeks, to potentially months before we receive news on renewal. The reason some renewals can take so long is mainly due to Netflix waiting for all of the viewing figures and statistics to be gathered.

If you want to help get Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness renewed then the best possible action you can take is to rewatch the series and recommend it to friends and family.

Given the popularity of the Resident Evil franchise, we can’t imagine the anime will be lacking in viewers.

What to expect from the second season of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness?

Leon and Claire will definitely have their hands full in the second season of Infinite Darkness.

Tricell’s involvement revealed?

Tricell is the multi-industrial conglomerate that replaced Umbrella as the world’s most renowned pharmaceutical company and lead by Excella Gionne, a major antagonist of Capcom’s Resident Evil 5.

As Tricell was the defacto replacement to Umbrella, it’s unsurprising that the company was behind Wilson’s super solider project, and his attempt to establish a US military presence on the Chinese border.

With Leon and Claire going their separate ways, each will conduct their own investigation into the origin of Wilson’s manufactured virus, which will inevitably lead them to Tricell.

Leon and Claire’s involvement could be a major reason why the BSAA (Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance) begins its investigation into what Tricell is up to in Kijuju.

Leon to conduct his own investigation

As a US Government agent, Leon couldn’t just give Claire the chip, despite the fact it was probably the right thing to do. Leon will likely want to use his resources as a government agent to discreetly investigate who was behind Wilson’s crimes and attempts at making super soldiers. Given the relationship and respect, he has from the president, any investigation would likely be approved.

What will Claire do?

Claire will continue her work for the human rights agency TerraSave, which eventually has agents on the field during the Kijuju incident in Resident Evil 5.

Somehow Claire is likely to find herself involved in the next incident conjured up by Tricell, forcing her and Leon to work together again, which should lead the BSAA to conduct an investigation into Tricell’s affairs.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness season 2 Netflix release date

Given that the series hasn’t received its renewal yet any discussion surrounding a release date is merely speculation at this time.

It takes any animated project a significant period of time to produce, so if work isn’t already being conducted on a second season then don’t expect to see more episodes arrive in 2021, or in 2022 for that matter.

Would you like to see a second season of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness? Let us know in the comments below!