‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in June 2020

One of the new debut shows from The CW in 2018 was Roswell, New Mexico. The romantic drama will be returning to The CW for season 2 soon and will be coming to Netflix soon after its final episode releases. Here’s a guide as to when it’ll be on Netflix and what regions it’ll be available.

Along with nearly every show from The CW from last year, Roswell, New Mexico got a second season renewal. This also includes the likes of All American getting renewed for season 2 as well as the whole of the Arrowverse, Riverdale and some of the other shows. Tha’s with the exception of iZombie, Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend which ended this year.

Roswell, New Mexico is a TV adaptation of the book series of the same name. The series is a romance/sci-fi series which sees aliens living among humans.

When will Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 be back on The CW?

The series returned to The CW on March 16th and is currently scheduled to run for 13 episodes. That will roughly mean that season 2 wraps up on The CW on June 8th, 2020.

When will Roswell, New Mexico season 2 be on Netflix?

Netflix in the US still gets new releases from The CW eight days after its finale releases.

We always predicted June, however, as of June 10th, 2020 we now have the official release date.

Season 2 of Roswell, New Mexico will be streaming on Netflix US from June 23rd, 2020.

Won’t The CW titles be leaving Netflix?

Sort of. The CW and Netflix’s overall output deal came to an end in 2019 but all existing shows that are on Netflix were converted over to what are referred to as legacy contracts. That means so long as new seasons keep getting released Netflix will be able to keep getting the newer seasons.

Once shows have wrapped up they’ll likely leave in a few years and then likely move over to their new home on HBO Max.

Will Rosewell, New Mexico come to Netflix in other regions?

At the moment, only Netflix in the US carries Roswell, New Mexico. In the UK, the series doesn’t have a carrier at all as is the case in most regions.