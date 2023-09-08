What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: September 8th, 2023

It’s been a strong start to September thanks to some great new additions from the past week. This week saw the addition of 35 new movies and TV shows, including the latest Godzilla movie, Edge of Tomorrow, and a new season of Virgin River.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) N

Director: Adam Wingard

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Bruan Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri

A clash for the ages, and for the first time in Western cinematic history, the two of the world’s most famous monsters, King of the Lizards Godzilla, and King of the Apes Kong, collided in an epic

“Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As a squadron embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans’ very origins and mankind’s survival, a conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Director: Doug Liman

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 113 minutes

Cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Brenda Gleeson, Bill Paxton, Jonas Armstrong

Outside of the Mission Impossible films and the recent sequel to Top Gun, one of the best films starring Tom Cruise in the past decade has been Edge of Tomorrow.

“Major Bill Cage is an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously demoted and dropped into combat. Cage is killed within minutes, managing to take an alpha alien down with him. He awakens back at the beginning of the same day and is forced to fight and die again… and again – as physical contact with the alien has thrown him into a time loop.”

Virgin River (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 52

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth

Virgin River has been one of the strongest performers on Netflix over the past few years, offering subscribers a Hallmark-esque experience.

“Seeking a fresh start, nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town and is surprised by what and who she finds.”

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

15 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 8th 2023

99 Homes (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

Fifty Shades of Darker (2017)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Hello Ghost (2023)

Is She the Wolf (Season 1) N

Locked Down (2021)

The Card Counter (2021)

The Hangover: Part 3 (2013)

The Hangover (2009)

The Hangover: Part 2 (2011)

The Little Things (2021)

What If (2023) N

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 8th, 2023

6ixtynin9 The Series (Season 1) N

A Time Called You (Season 1) N

Baby Gorilla Cam (Season 1) N

Burning Body (Season 1) N

Dear Child (Limited Series) N

Gamera -Rebirth- (Season 1) N

Gangs of Oslo (Season 1)

Infamy (Season 1) N

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3) N

Mrs. Wilson (Season 1)

Reporting for Duty (Season 1) N

Tahir’s House (Season 1) N

Top Boy (Season 3) N

Virgin River (Season 5) N

4 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 8th, 2023

Million Dollar Buffet aka World’s Most Expensive All-You-Can Eat Buffet (2022)

Rosa Peral’s Tapes (2023) N

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of

America (2023) N

Spy Ops (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 8th, 2023

Selling the OC (Season 2) N

1 Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (2023) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!