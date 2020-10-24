‘Slasher’ Season 4 Reportedly Renewed – Will it be on Netflix?

Slasher has had a turbulent past year on Netflix and still remains one of the biggest underrated horror hits on Netflix. Fans have been long asking for season 4 which, according to a new production report, is coming back for a new season but will it be on Netflix? Here’s what we know.

Let’s run through a quick history of Slasher as it’s a little complicated.

The Canadian anthology horror series is created by Shaftesbury Films who aired the first season on Super Channel in CA and Chiller in the US. After those services fell through, both seasons 2 & 3 have rocked up exclusively on Netflix.

That was until last year when Kew Media Group, the distributor of the series went bankrupt and a number of titles from its library departed including Slasher. That was eventually reversed and although we never got the full details, it’s clear the rights now belonged to someone who was willing to license back to Netflix.

Each season follows a different story (as seen in shows like American Horror Story) with a new killer.

Season 1 was labeled as The Executioner, season 2 as Guilty Party and season 3, which released on Netflix in May 2019 is called Solstice.

With all that complicated licensing issues, it had been thought that season 4 wouldn’t be possible. However, that looks to have now changed.

What we know about season 4 of Slasher

The news comes from ProductionWeekly who posted a listing for Slasher season 4 in their October 19th addition. It reveals a couple of things regarding any fourth season.

Firstly, season 4 will continue its naming convention as an anthology series. The new season will be called “Reunion” but no additional plot points have been revealed.

If we were to speculate, the name suggests we could be seeing some of the previous villains in the series return for a reunion.

They also list the provisional filming dates for the series too. In fact, filming is currently scheduled to start next week (at the time of publishing) from October 26th, 2020 to February 11th, 2021. Filming is set to take place in Toronto.

Will season 4 of Slasher be on Netflix?

Here’s the big question, will Netflix carry season 4. Netflix was not listed alongside the production posting and would likely be licensed out to Netflix albeit with Netflix Original branding.

The truth is, we don’t truly know whether season 4 will be on Netflix worldwide until we hear an official announcement which we hope to in the near future.

Smart money, however, would be on Slasher season 4 be on Netflix in late 2021.

Beyond Slasher, Netflix also has a wide ranger of other movies and TV series in the slasher genre

