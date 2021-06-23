Spanish Rom-Com ‘Sounds Like Love’ is Coming to Netflix in September 2021

Looking ahead to the arrivals in the Fall, there is a fun and charming new Spanish comedy making its way to Netflix in September 2021, Sounds Like Love. We have everything you need to know about Sounds Like Love, including the plot, cast, trailer and Netflix release date.

Sounds Like Love is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original romantic-comedy directed by Juana Macias, and based on the novel Songs and Memories by author Elísabet Benavent. The screeenplay for the feature was written by Laura Sarmiento, with production on the movie carried out by Zeta Studios.

When is the Sounds Like Love Netflix release date?

Thanks to the teaser trailer dropping on YouTube it has been confirmed that Sounds Like Love is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021.

What is the plot of Sounds Like Love?

The life of Maca, a clumsy 30-year-old fashion assistant working in Madrid, is thrown into chaos when Leo, the ex-boyfriend that broke her heart, returns to her life. Leo was the biggest mistake of Maca’s life, as he was the one that destroyed her trust in men, and tore her self confidence apart. Maca must now come to terms with Lep’s return and her repressed feelings.

Who is in the cast of Sounds Like Love?

The following cast members have been confirmed for Sounds Like Love:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Maca María Valverde Exodus: Gods and Kings | The Weakness of the Bolshevik | Three Steps Above Heaven Leo Álex González X-Men: First Class | Scorpion in Love | The Good Boy Adriana Susana Abaitua Compulsion | La buena | Sé quién eres Jimena Elisabet Casanovas Merli | Chavalas | Ardara Luigi Miguel Herrera Littl Tito and the Aliens | Naci Asi | The Vineyard Amiga Fiesta Davinia Subira Catalunya über alles! TBA Carlo Costanzia Toy Boy TBA Eva Ugarte Look What You Have Done | Mothers Love and Life | Velvet TBA Ignacio Montes Coward Love | Viva Cantando | Velvet Coleccion TBA Artur Busquets Estoy Vivo | El Sitio De Otto. | What the Future Holds

When and where did the production of Sounds Like Love take place?

Principal photography for the movie began on October 5th, 2020 and was carried out in Madrid, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal.

Elísabet Benavent, the author of the novels, confirmed that filming had come to an end by May 2021.

Benavant also confirmed some questions regarding how much of the novels were being adapted into the movie:

It was very difficult, they had a challenge. They are two books of more than 500 pages and they had to put them together in 90 minutes of film. There are plots that cannot be developed because there is no time and, even so, how they have respected the spirit of each character, how they have collected the most important things to make them shine… I have seen the result and it is incredible.

The condensing down of two novels into one movie will either work incredibly well, or some plot points could get lost in translation.

What is the run time of Sounds Like Love?

According to the author Sounds Like Love has an approximate runtime of 90 minutes.

