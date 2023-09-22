Squid Game: The Challenge Sets Thanksgiving 2023 Netflix Release Date

Netflix has confirmed that its brand new reality series based on the South Korean super hit will be dropping just in time for Thanksgiving 2023 around the globe.

Until the confirmation today, we had been reporting that Netflix was eying a November 22, 2023, release date and, much earlier in the year, had been eyeing a release on November 15.

First announced in June 2022, the series puts real-life contestants up against some of the challenges and more from the South Korean series that remains Netflix’s most-watched show of all time within the first 91 days of release.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new series, which is set to consist of 10 episodes:

“456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.”

The show is being made by Studio Lambert, which is the same production company behind the hit reality show Traitors. For Netflix, the company is behind the reality dating show Love is Blind.

The series had a bit of a rocky production in late 2022 into 2023 with The Sun the first to report about some of the conditions faced by contestants on the show, with some “stretchered off in freezing weather.”

One contestant told the UK tabloid: “It was like a warzone. People left in tears.”

Here’s the first teaser trailer previewing what’s to come in the new series.

Netflix will also eventually release Squid Game season 2, currently in pre-production and added numerous new cast members over the summer.

Tim Harcourt, Toni Ireland, Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert, Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh, and Stephen Yemoh serve as executive producers on the project from Studio Lambert.

Nicola Brown and John Hay serve as executive producers for The Garden.

You can set a reminder for the new series on your Netflix account using the following link that teases: “The global phenomenon becomes real on 22 Nov.”

