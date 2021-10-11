Harlan Coben ‘Stay Close’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

The team behind The Stranger and Safe are reuniting for their fourth Harlan Coben Netflix adaptation titled Stay Close, an adaptation of Coben’s #1 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. Here’s what we know so far.

Author Harlan Coben is no stranger to Netflix viewers as over the past few years they’ve had the opportunity to watch such adaptations of his work as The Stranger, Safe and The Five.

Long-time collaborators Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee are serving as executive producers on the new drama, Stay Close, alongside creator Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, who is lead writer again.

Harlan Coben shared his excitement to be working once again with the same team on another adaptation of his work:

“I am so happy and excited to Stay Close (pun intended) with Danny Brocklehurst, Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee — the same team that made The Stranger, Safe and The Five. Netflix has been a wonderful home, and from what I’ve seen so far, Stay Close will be our most gripping and binge-able series yet.”

Nicola Shindler, executive producer of Stay Close, said:

“Working with Harlan, Danny and Richard for the 4th collaboration is a joy as we push each other for more bingeable ideas and twists. Harlan’s books and stories are a pleasure to bring to the screen.”

We also know the lead director of Stay Close: Daniel O’Hara. O’Hara previously worked on many productions including Doctor Who, Victoria, Brassic and Coben’s The Stranger and Safe. He will also serve as an executive producer of the new limited series.

The new series will be produced by RED Company Production who also brought is the aforementioned Harlan Coben adaptations. Sarah Doole, the newly appointed CEO of RED Production Company, added in a press release:

“Harlan’s book and Danny’s screenplay create an irresistible cocktail of crime drama – who knew such thrilling secrets and lies lurk in our suburbs? RED is very proud to be bringing this terrific storytelling to Netflix.”

Stay Close is the latest Netflix project for Harlan Coben, as part of his current five-year deal with the streamer to develop 14 of his titles into film and TV dramas. Read more about them in our preview of everything that’s coming to Netflix from Harlan Coben.

What is Stay Close on Netflix about?

Netflix’s Stay Close will be based on Harlan Coben’s #1 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name which was published in 2012.

Here is the official logline for Netflix’s adaptation of Stay Close:

“The story follows three people living comfortable lives who each conceal dark secrets that even the closest to them would never suspect; Megan, a working mother of three; Ray, the once promising documentary photographer, now stuck in a dead-end job pandering to celebrity obsessed rich kids, and Broome, a detective who’s unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case. Lorraine, an old friend from Megan’s past, delivers some shocking news which will impact on all three characters. As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?”

Danny Brocklehurst, writer, said:

“After the phenomenal success of The Stranger, I’m elated to be collaborating once again with RED, Netflix and the master storyteller Harlan Coben. Stay Close will be a compelling twisty turny ride through the dark heart of suburban life that leaves viewers desperate for answers.”

According to RED Company Production, in keeping with previous adaptations, Netflix’s Stay Close will relocate the story from the US to UK shores.

Who is cast in Stay Close?

The three main leads in Netflix’s Stay Close are Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Deadwater Fell), James Nesbitt (Bloody Sunday, The Missing) and Richard Armitage (The Stranger, The Hobbit, Hannibal). They will be playing Megan, Broome and Ray respectively. They were first announced to be joining the cast by Netflix on October 28, 2020.

Fans of The Stranger and Safe, rejoice! The next Netflix show based on @HarlanCoben's books will be STAY CLOSE – starring Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt and Sarah Parish. pic.twitter.com/58TRn2Kk1r — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 28, 2020

All three of them expressed their joy about taking part in this exciting project from Harlan Coben in a recent press release from RED Productions:

Cush Jumbo (Megan): “I’m so excited to work alongside Netflix, Nicola and the whole team on Stay Close. Can’t wait to get my teeth into such a brilliant British thriller.” James Nesbitt (Broome): “The team at RED are a northern powerhouse of world-class TV. They are a benchmark for quality drama, and I’m thrilled to be part of such a great production. The scripts drew me in from the get-go and I am looking forward to starting filming” Richard Armitage (Ray): “I can’t wait to return to Manchester to work with Nicola, Danny, Harlan and the team again. I love Harlan’s style and this plot and character will be brilliantly challenging. At a time when we have remained apart; ‘Stay Close’ promises to break all the rules.”

Author Harlan Coben shared his thoughts on the casting as well:

“Talk about a dream-come-true cast – Cush Jumbo, an incendiary and awesome talent; Jimmy Nesbitt, a legendary actor I always wanted to collaborate with; and wow, Richard Armitage back again!”

The main trio will be joined by a diverse set of talented actors such as Eddie Izzard (Hannibal), Sarah Parish (Bancroft), Daniel Francis (Small Axe), Bethany Antonia (Get Even), Rachel Andrews (Butcher Boy), Poppy Gilbert (The Pale Horse) and Hyoie O’Grady (Mayday).

How many seasons/episodes will be in Stay Close?

Netflix’s adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Stay Close will be an eight-part limited series, meaning only one season comprised of eight one-hour episodes.

What’s the production status on Stay Close?

According to issue 1234 of Production Weekly, Stay Close entered production on February 15, 2021 in Manchester, UK. Filming approximately lasted six months and took place in Manchester and the general North-West region of UK. Star Richard Armitage seemingly confirmed this in a February 18 tweet:

The production company behind the series, RED Production, later posted a clapboard to confirm that filming had officially started as of February 18th.

Production officially wrapped on Stay Close on July 30th, 2021.

That’s a wrap on @HarlanCoben’s #StayClose 🎬

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Thank you so much to everyone involved, we really appreciate your hard work!

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

We can’t wait for you to see it 📺 pic.twitter.com/gdu2sbiVL0 — RED Production Co. (@REDProductionCo) July 30, 2021

When will Stay Close be released on Netflix?

Netflix announced in October 2021 that the series is due to arrive globally on New Year’s Eve (December 31st, 2021) alongside some first look photos and a poster for the series.





