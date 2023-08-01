Netflix Added 44 New Movies and Series for August 1st, 2023

It’s the first of the month, which means a new batch of releases on Netflix. Below, we’ll walk you through all the new movies and series that have arrived today, including some highlights, and we’ll also check in with the Netflix top 10s.

Keep our guide for the month bookmarked for the full list of what’s set to arrive over the next 31 days for August 2023.

Article continues below...



Netflix also lost a bunch of titles today alongside the new releases, with 45 titles departing in total. That means Netflix lost one title in reality, although if you count Cut the Rope Daily, we’re net square.

Three Netflix Top Picks for Today

We’ve marked more top picks in our new on Netflix carousel on our What to Watch section.

Lost in Translation (2003)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Sofia Coppola

Cast: Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Giovanni Ribisi

Writer: Sofia Coppola

Runtime: 102 min / 1h 42m

Need an Oscar-winning movie to sink your teeth into? Netflix added a couple today, but Lost in Translation is easily my favorite of the bunch.

Thanks to incredibly good performances from Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, the movie sees the pair play a washed-up actor and a lonely newlywed who both happen to be in Tokyo. Bored and possibly lost in their place in the world, the two strike up an unlikely friendship.

Ugly Betty (Seasons 1-4)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Cast: America Ferrera, Eric Mabius, Tony Plana

Writer: Silvio Horta, Fernando Gaitán

Runtime: 43 mins

Netflix added many library TV titles in 2023, with Suits being the most recent example that’s currently topping the charts. Hoping to follow in a similar fashion is the return of all four seasons of ABC’s Ugly Betty.

Starring America Ferrera, the series is about a unlikely candidate getting the job at a top magazine in New York City.

Fast and Furious Movies

Half of all the Fast and Furious movies just raced (sorry) onto Netflix today, making for a perfect switch off your brain binge-watch.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 1st, 2023

Please note: this list is primarily for Netflix in the United States. Other region’s availability will vary. For an expanded version of this list, visit our new on Netflix hub.

40 New Movies Added Today

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) – PG-13 – English – Arrested in Miami, former cop Brian O’Conner accepts a deal with the FBI to go undercover as a cartel driver – and enlists the help of an old pal in LA.

– PG-13 – English – Arrested in Miami, former cop Brian O’Conner accepts a deal with the FBI to go undercover as a cartel driver – and enlists the help of an old pal in LA. Bee Movie (2007) – PG – English – Barry, a worker bee stuck in a dead-end job making honey, sues humans when he learns they’ve been stealing bees’ nectar all along.

– PG – English – Barry, a worker bee stuck in a dead-end job making honey, sues humans when he learns they’ve been stealing bees’ nectar all along. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) – PG – English – Inventor Flint Lockwood battles mutant food beasts created by his notorious machine, including shrimpanzees, tacodiles and jellyfish sandwiches.

– PG – English – Inventor Flint Lockwood battles mutant food beasts created by his notorious machine, including shrimpanzees, tacodiles and jellyfish sandwiches. Collateral (2004) – R – English – Cab driver Max picks up a man who offers him $600 to drive him around. But the promise of easy money sours when Max realizes his fare is an assassin.

– R – English – Cab driver Max picks up a man who offers him $600 to drive him around. But the promise of easy money sours when Max realizes his fare is an assassin. Coming to America (1988) – R – English – Discontented with his pampered life, an African prince heads to America as a working-class man to find someone who will fall for him, not his riches.

– R – English – Discontented with his pampered life, an African prince heads to America as a working-class man to find someone who will fall for him, not his riches. Despicable Me (2010) – PG – English – Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.

– PG – English – Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care. Despicable Me 2 (2013) – PG – English – More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.

– PG – English – More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil. Eat Pray Love (2010) – PG-13 – English – After deciding to reshape her life after divorce, Liz travels around the world in search of good food, spirituality and true love.

– PG-13 – English – After deciding to reshape her life after divorce, Liz travels around the world in search of good food, spirituality and true love. Fast & Furious (2009) – PG-13 – English – After six years on the lam, fugitive Dom Toretto returns to Los Angeles and teams up with rogue FBI agent Brian O’Conner to bring down a common enemy.

– PG-13 – English – After six years on the lam, fugitive Dom Toretto returns to Los Angeles and teams up with rogue FBI agent Brian O’Conner to bring down a common enemy. Fast Five (2011) – PG-13 – English – Dominic Toretto and the crew race to Brazil and attempt a $100 million heist for their freedom, with a drug lord and a federal agent in hot pursuit.

– PG-13 – English – Dominic Toretto and the crew race to Brazil and attempt a $100 million heist for their freedom, with a drug lord and a federal agent in hot pursuit. Fatale (2020) – R – English – A one-night stand in Las Vegas turns into a nightmare for a married, successful sports agent when the stranger he cheated with wreaks havoc on his life.

– R – English – A one-night stand in Las Vegas turns into a nightmare for a married, successful sports agent when the stranger he cheated with wreaks havoc on his life. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) – PG-13 – English – Ferris convinces his entire school he’s at death’s door, then hits the streets of Chicago with his girlfriend and best friend for a day of fun.

– PG-13 – English – Ferris convinces his entire school he’s at death’s door, then hits the streets of Chicago with his girlfriend and best friend for a day of fun. Friends with Benefits (2011) – R – English – This raucous rom-com chronicles the relationship of two busy singles who try to include sex in their friendship — minus the emotions and commitment.

– R – English – This raucous rom-com chronicles the relationship of two busy singles who try to include sex in their friendship — minus the emotions and commitment. Green Zone (2010) – R – English – A US Army officer uncovers a conspiracy about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, launching a crusade that creates enemies within his own military.

– R – English – A US Army officer uncovers a conspiracy about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, launching a crusade that creates enemies within his own military. How Do You Know (2010) – PG-13 – English – Feeling spurned after being cut from the national team, newly single softball player Lisa finds herself in a heated love triangle. Feeling spurned after being cut from the national team, newly single softball player Lisa finds herself in a heated love triangle.

– PG-13 – English – Feeling spurned after being cut from the national team, newly single softball player Lisa finds herself in a heated love triangle. Feeling spurned after being cut from the national team, newly single softball player Lisa finds herself in a heated love triangle. In the Line of Fire (1993) – R – English – A twisted yet ingenious killer torments a veteran Secret Service agent who’s haunted by his failure years ago to save President John F. Kennedy.

– R – English – A twisted yet ingenious killer torments a veteran Secret Service agent who’s haunted by his failure years ago to save President John F. Kennedy. It’s Complicated (2009) – R – English – Jane’s love life grows complicated when she begins an affair with her married ex-husband while being wooed by the sweet architect remodeling her house.

– R – English – Jane’s love life grows complicated when she begins an affair with her married ex-husband while being wooed by the sweet architect remodeling her house. Just Go With It (2011) – PG-13 – English – When Danny lies to his girlfriend that he’s a divorced family man, he recruits his employee and her kids to play his ex-wife and kids.

– PG-13 – English – When Danny lies to his girlfriend that he’s a divorced family man, he recruits his employee and her kids to play his ex-wife and kids. Lost in Translation (2003) – R – English – Two lost souls visiting Tokyo — the neglected wife of a photographer and a washed-up movie star — find solace in each other’s company.

– R – English – Two lost souls visiting Tokyo — the neglected wife of a photographer and a washed-up movie star — find solace in each other’s company. Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) – PG – English – Next stop: New York! But to get back home, Alex and friends must hitch a ride with a traveling European circus and evade an evil animal-control officer.

– PG – English – Next stop: New York! But to get back home, Alex and friends must hitch a ride with a traveling European circus and evade an evil animal-control officer. No Strings Attached (2011) – R – English – ‘Friends with benefits’ Emma and Adam are fine with their open relationship … until those pesky little things called feelings enter the picture.

– R – English – ‘Friends with benefits’ Emma and Adam are fine with their open relationship … until those pesky little things called feelings enter the picture. Non-Stop (2014) – PG-13 – English – On a commercial flight at 40,000 feet, a federal air marshal starts receiving text messages from a threatening blackmailer who claims he’s on board.

– PG-13 – English – On a commercial flight at 40,000 feet, a federal air marshal starts receiving text messages from a threatening blackmailer who claims he’s on board. Poms (2019) – PG-13 – English – After moving to a retirement community, loner Martha befriends a fun-loving neighbor and forms a cheerleading club for young-at-heart seniors.

– PG-13 – English – After moving to a retirement community, loner Martha befriends a fun-loving neighbor and forms a cheerleading club for young-at-heart seniors. Safe (2012) – R – English – A former cage fighter’s rescue of an abducted 12-year-old girl pits them both against Triad gangs, the Russian Mafia and a bunch of corrupt cops.

– R – English – A former cage fighter’s rescue of an abducted 12-year-old girl pits them both against Triad gangs, the Russian Mafia and a bunch of corrupt cops. Terminator Genisys (2015) – PG-13 – English – Thirty years after judgment day, John Connor sends a friend back to save his mother and stop the conflagration, unaware that things have changed.

– PG-13 – English – Thirty years after judgment day, John Connor sends a friend back to save his mother and stop the conflagration, unaware that things have changed. The Departed (2006) – R – English – To take down Boston’s Irish Mafia, the police send in one of their own men to infiltrate it, not realizing the syndicate has done the same thing.

– R – English – To take down Boston’s Irish Mafia, the police send in one of their own men to infiltrate it, not realizing the syndicate has done the same thing. The Fast and the Furious (2001) – PG-13 – English – An undercover cop infiltrates a Los Angeles street-racing crew suspected of big-rig hijackings and unexpectedly falls for the gang leader’s sister.

– PG-13 – English – An undercover cop infiltrates a Los Angeles street-racing crew suspected of big-rig hijackings and unexpectedly falls for the gang leader’s sister. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) – PG-13 – English – The hit franchise’s third installment finds street-racer Shaun Boswell moving to Tokyo, where he’s been dispatched by his concerned family members.

– PG-13 – English – The hit franchise’s third installment finds street-racer Shaun Boswell moving to Tokyo, where he’s been dispatched by his concerned family members. The Furnace (2020) – TV-MA – English – A penniless cameleer and a hard-bitten thief form an unlikely alliance and journey across Australia’s outback to melt stolen crown-marked gold bars.

– TV-MA – English – A penniless cameleer and a hard-bitten thief form an unlikely alliance and journey across Australia’s outback to melt stolen crown-marked gold bars. The Jerk (1979) – R – English – Misadventure follows a cheerfully clueless guy (Steve Martin) as he says goodbye to his family and hits the road in this rags-to-riches-to-rags comedy.

– R – English – Misadventure follows a cheerfully clueless guy (Steve Martin) as he says goodbye to his family and hits the road in this rags-to-riches-to-rags comedy. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) – PG-13 – English – A teen endowed with supernatural vision recruits a band of youthful human-angel hybrids to help rescue her kidnapped mother from a sinister stranger.

– PG-13 – English – A teen endowed with supernatural vision recruits a band of youthful human-angel hybrids to help rescue her kidnapped mother from a sinister stranger. The One (2001) – PG-13 – English – Hunted by a sinister, powerful double that has escaped from a parallel universe, a police officer gets caught in a deadly battle across dimensions.

– PG-13 – English – Hunted by a sinister, powerful double that has escaped from a parallel universe, a police officer gets caught in a deadly battle across dimensions. The Punisher (2004) – R – English – When an FBI agent’s wife and children are murdered after witnessing a mob hit, he becomes ‘the Punisher’ — a one-man judge, jury and executioner.

– R – English – When an FBI agent’s wife and children are murdered after witnessing a mob hit, he becomes ‘the Punisher’ — a one-man judge, jury and executioner. The River Wild (2023) – PG-13 – English – While on a whitewater adventure, a family encounters a group of dangerous fugitives — forcing them to brave the treacherous rapids in order to escape.

– PG-13 – English – While on a whitewater adventure, a family encounters a group of dangerous fugitives — forcing them to brave the treacherous rapids in order to escape. The Wife (2017) – R – English – In Stockholm, a supportive spouse looks back and reconsiders her choices in life as her self-absorbed husband accepts the Nobel Prize in Literature.

– R – English – In Stockholm, a supportive spouse looks back and reconsiders her choices in life as her self-absorbed husband accepts the Nobel Prize in Literature. Tiger 24 (2022) – TV-14 – English – The murder of a forest guard takes a polarizing turn when a tiger is jailed and named as the lone suspect in this thought-provoking documentary.

– TV-14 – English – The murder of a forest guard takes a polarizing turn when a tiger is jailed and named as the lone suspect in this thought-provoking documentary. Trauma Center (2019) – R – English – The eyewitness to two murders, an injured woman gets help from a detective to hide out in a deserted trauma center that’s not as safe as it seems.

– R – English – The eyewitness to two murders, an injured woman gets help from a detective to hide out in a deserted trauma center that’s not as safe as it seems. Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) – PG-13 – English – Upon learning of her niece’s health issues, super-grandma and problem-solver Madea takes over once again, summoning together her fragmented clan.

– PG-13 – English – Upon learning of her niece’s health issues, super-grandma and problem-solver Madea takes over once again, summoning together her fragmented clan. Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Pro boxing sensation — and perennial troublemaker — Jake Paul shares his unlikely journey from online prankster to power puncher in this documentary.

– TV-MA – English – Pro boxing sensation — and perennial troublemaker — Jake Paul shares his unlikely journey from online prankster to power puncher in this documentary. Wanted (2008) – R – English – After discovering his murdered father belonged to a secret guild of assassins, average guy Wesley hones his innate killer instincts and turns avenger.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Fisk (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – Family feuds. Money squabbles. Wobbly furniture. A no-nonsense lawyer joins a low-rent wills and probate firm after her marriage and career implode.

– TV-MA – English – Family feuds. Money squabbles. Wobbly furniture. A no-nonsense lawyer joins a low-rent wills and probate firm after her marriage and career implode. Midnight Diner (Seasons 1-3) – TV-MA – Japanese – A scarred man operates a midnight diner in the backstreets of Shinjuku. No one knows his name or his story, but his customers each bring him theirs.

– TV-MA – Japanese – A scarred man operates a midnight diner in the backstreets of Shinjuku. No one knows his name or his story, but his customers each bring him theirs. Om Nom Stories (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Lovable green blob Om Nom dabbles in time travel, collects candy from around the world and tries to tame naughty Nibble Nom, among other wild adventures.

– TV-Y – English – Lovable green blob Om Nom dabbles in time travel, collects candy from around the world and tries to tame naughty Nibble Nom, among other wild adventures. Ugly Betty (Seasons 1-4) – TV-PG – English – An aspiring writer works her way up the ladder at a fashion magazine, despite her quirky wardrobe choices and doubting coworkers.

1 New Mobile Added Today

Cut the Rope (Daily)

Netflix Top 10s for August 1st, 2023

For the full global top 50 and more regional breakdowns, visit our top 10 hub.

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Witcher Hidden Strike 2 Sweet Magnolias Happiness for Beginners 3 How to Become a Cult Leader Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie 4 Baki Hanma They Cloned Tyrone 5 Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case 6 Quarterback Paradise 7 Suits Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 8 The Lincoln Lawyer The Out-Laws 9 A Perfect Story Ride Along 10 Too Hot to Handle Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

What are you watching on Netflix today from the new batch of releases? Let us know in the comments down below.