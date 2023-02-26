What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 27th to March 5th, 2023

Welcome to another rundown of what’s coming up on Netflix over the next seven days and it’s going to be a busy week with over 40 new titles set to arrive with most being new licensed movies coming on the first as we cross into a new month.

Now let’s dig into some highlights:

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Sex/Life (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

It’s going to be a relatively quiet week for new Netflix Originals with the main new release on the English side being the second season of the steamy drama series, Sex/Life.

Inspired by 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, this new seasons continues the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.

The Hangover Trilogy

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

There’s nothing better when Netflix licenses a complete collection of movies and that’s exactly what it’s doing with all three of the highly regarded Hangover movies starring Ed Helms, Bradley Cooper, andZach Galifianakis.

Directed by Todd Phillips, each movie is as absurd as the last and are about three friends spending nights out in Las Vegas where things go exactly to plan, and everybody is in bed by 10. Well, not quite.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Netflix is getting into live television. What a concept.

On Saturday night, Netflix will be teaming up with Chris Rock for a stand-up special which will begin airing live on Netflix at 10 pm EST or 7 pm PST.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: This list primarily applies to Netflix in the United States – other regions’ lineups (particularly this week) will vary dramatically.

Coming to Netflix on February 27th

Biko (2021)

Coming to Netflix on February 28th

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (2023) Netflix Original

American Pickers (Season 15)

Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 109-112) Netflix Original

Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on March 1st

Big Daddy (1999)

Burlesque (2010)

Cheat (Season 1) Netflix Original

Diary of a Prosecutor (Season 1)

Easy A (2010)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 2)

Gecko’s Garage – 3D (Volume 2)

Little Angel (Volume 2)

Love Destiny: The Movie (2022)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

Neon Lights (2022)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2008)

Rango (2011)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

The Hangover Trilogy The Hangover (2009) The Hangover: Part II (2011) The Hangover: Part III (2013)



The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me (2023) Netflix Original

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on March 2nd

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 2) Netflix Original

I Am Georgina (Season 2) Netflix Original

Karate Sheep (Season 1) Netflix Original

Masameer County (Season 2)

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Sex/Life (Season 2) Netflix Original

Thalaikoothal (2022)

This Is Where I Leave You (2014)

Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Love at First Kiss (2023) Netflix Original

Next in Fashion (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on March 4th

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (2023 – LIVE) Netflix Original

Divorce Attorney Shin (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

