‘The God Committee’ To Make SVOD Debut on Netflix in January 2022

Netflix is set to be the SVOD home of The God Committee first released in 2021 with Kelsey Grammar and Julia Stiles starring. Here’s what you need to know about the movie coming to Netflix and whether it’s worth a watch.

First debuting at Tribeca back in June 2021, the movie later went on to be released on VOD platforms a month later in July 2021 and select cinemas. The film had been delayed already by this point having originally been planned to release in April 2020. The God Committee will now make its SVOD debut on January 12th, 2022 on Netflix in the United States and likely other regions too.

The movie is written and directed by American director Austin Stark. He’s perhaps best known for 2015’s The Runner starring Nicholas Cage, 2009’s Peter and Vandy, and 2014’s Infinitely Polar Bear.

It sees Kelsey Grammar play Dr. Andre Boxer who heads up a hospital committee that have to make heartwrenching decisions that often result in a patient either living or dying. The film takes place 7 years after a fateful decision on whether to grant someone a heart transplant.

Rounding out the cast is Julia Stiles, Colman Domingo, Janeane Garofalo, Dan Hedaya, and Peter Kim.

Should you watch The God Committee?

Reviews are mixed to good for the movie. On RottenTomatoes, the movie has a 63% critic rating based on 27 reviews.

According to their consensus summary they state:

“The God Committee’s strong cast and compelling ethical dilemma are ill served by a convoluted story with a disappointing tendency toward melodrama.”

From audiences, the movie sports a 75% on RottenTomatoes and a 5.7 on IMDb.

Netflix has acquired a number of titles to stream in the United States over the last few years. SAS: Red Notice notably landed in a slew of countries and was one of the biggest movies on Netflix in 2021. Other titles from their library to come to Netflix recently includes The Seventh Day, Skylines, and in 2019 they picked up Code 8 which Netflix themselves went onto give a sequel.

In January, Netflix US will also be the new streaming home for several other movies yet to debut including Zone 414 and Tides (The Colony).

