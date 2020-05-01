‘The Half of It’ Netflix Soundtrack: Every Song Featured

Alice Wu’s The Half of It is now available to stream on Netflix around the world, and if you’ve already watched the feature and took an interest in the music behind the movie, then you’ve come to the right place. Below is your full guide to the music behind The Half of It on Netflix.

The Half of It is only the second film directed by Alice Wu and features the likes of Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, and Alexxis Lemire. We’re expecting to see The Half of It to be one of the most-watched Netflix Originals in May 2020.

The soundtrack isn’t what you would typically hear from a teen-drama, which is arguably made it far more enjoyable.

Anton Sanko is credited for the music behind The Half of It on Netflix. Sanko has a total of 76 acting credits in his career, and composed the music of the Netflix Original thriller Fractured, and is credited with working on the soundtrack of Philadelphia.

Full Song List of The Half of It on Netflix

Annie’s Song – Amy Carrigan

La Marseillaise – The Warner Bros. Studio Orchestra

The Carny – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Check Me Out – Photronique

Flying Cars – Ruen Brothers

Bring on the Rain – Hudson Moore

Ek Villain Score Cues – Raju Singh

Half Way – Brandi Ediss

Takin’ It Easy – Ruen Brothers

Ghost Town – Bryan Edwards

If You Could Read My Mind – Gordon Lightfoot

Masquerade – Michael Fiore

Flame – Controller

Maybe I – Des Rocs

Seventeen – Sharon Van Etten

Lonesome – Ruen Brothers

If You Leave Me Now – Chicago

Break the Rules – Ruen Brothers

The Half of It Soundtrack Spotify Playlist

We’ve put together a playlist of all the songs that from The Half of It, where available, into a playlist on Spotify:

