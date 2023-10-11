‘Moon in the Day’ Netflix K-Drama: Everything We Know So Far

The upcoming weekly K-drama Moon in the Day is coming to Netflix in November 2023. Starring Taxi Driver’s Pyo Ye Jin, and The Forbidden Marriage’s Kim Young Dae, we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know to know about Moon in the Day, including production updates, cast news, trailers, the plot, and Netflix release date.

Moon in the Day is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic fantasy drama directed by Pyo Min Soo and the live-action adaptation of the webtoon of the same name.

When is Moon in the Day Netflix release date?

Moon in the Day’s release date has been listed on the Asian drama fansite MyDramaList as Wednesday, November 1st, 2023.

There will be a total of 14 episodes, with brand new episodes available to stream on Wednesdays and Thursdays for a total of seven weeks, ending with the finale on Thursday, December 14th, 2023.

There are still no official runtimes for Moon in the Day.

Moon in the Day episode release schedule

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 November 1st, 2023 2 November 2nd, 2023 3 November 8th, 2023 4 November 9th, 2023 5 November 15th, 2023 6 November 16th, 2023 7 November 22nd, 2023 8 November 23rd, 2023 9 November 29th, 2023 10 November 30th, 2023 11 December 6th, 2023 12 December 7th, 2023 13 December 13th, 2023 14 December 14th, 2023

What is the plot of Moon in the Day?

The synopsis has been sourced from the online Asian drama database My Drama List:

A man whose time has stopped and a woman who flows like a river. It is not a simple love story but a ‘romance thriller’. A story about strife that comes and goes in the past and in the present.

Who are the cast members of Moon in the Day?

Pyo Ye Jin will play the lead role of Kang Young Hwa. So far she has only starred in one Netflix Original series, which was Lovestruck in the City. You can find some of the actresses other K-dramas such as V.I.P., What’s Wrong With Secetary Kim, and Taxi Driver on Netflix.

Kim Young Dae will play the lead role of Do Ha. The Moon that Rises in the Day will be the actor’s first role in a Netflix series. He recently starred in the K-dramas The Forbidden Marriage and Shooting Stars.

Ohn Joo Won will play the lead role Han Min Oh. Just like his fellow co-star, the series will be the official Netflix debut of Ohn Joo Woo. The actor is most well known for sring in dramas such as Beautiful Gong Shim, and The Village: Achiara’s Secret.

The three leads are supported by Jung Heon (No Matter What), Lee Joon Hyuk (100 Days My Prince), Jung Woong In (Prison Playbook) , Jung Shin Hye (I Love You, Loser), and Bae Eun Young (Racket Boys).

Are you looking forward to watching The Moon that Rises in the Day on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!