We’re now almost two weeks into June, but we can already look forward to all of the exciting new movies and television shows coming to Netflix in July 2021.

We’re also keeping an eye on the scheduled list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in July 2021.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in July 2021:

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 1st, 2021

Audible (2021) N – Short documentary centred around a deaf football player preparing for the big homecoming game, but must contend with issues off the field.

– Short documentary centred around a deaf football player preparing for the big homecoming game, but must contend with issues off the field. A.P. Bio (2 Seasons) – American comedy series starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt.

– American comedy series starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt. Beetlejuice (1988) – Classic 80s comedy from director Tim Burton.

– Classic 80s comedy from director Tim Burton. The Debt (2010) – Thriller centered around three Mossad agents haunted by their shared secret from the job they took thirty years prior to catch a Nazi war criminal.

– Thriller centered around three Mossad agents haunted by their shared secret from the job they took thirty years prior to catch a Nazi war criminal. Disturbia (2007) – Crime drama starring Shia LaBeouf.

– Crime drama starring Shia LaBeouf. Dynasty Warriors (2021) N – The adaptation of the video game of the same which sees the collapse of a dynasty, and the rise China’s legendary and mythical heroes of the Three Kingdom Period.

El Chema (1 Season) – Crime drama series based around

– Crime drama series based around Eyes Wide Shut (1999) – Romantic thriller starring former real life married couple Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise.

– Romantic thriller starring former real life married couple Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. Five Feet Apart (2019) – romantic drama starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse, as two teenagers with cystic fibrosis, who are both falling in love but anble to touch each other in hospital.

– romantic drama starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse, as two teenagers with cystic fibrosis, who are both falling in love but anble to touch each other in hospital. Generation 56K (Season 1) N – Italian Romantic Comedy centered around a young couple who’s friendship begins in the late 90s and faces the challange of an ever changing world.

– Italian Romantic Comedy centered around a young couple who’s friendship begins in the late 90s and faces the challange of an ever changing world. The Grand Seduction (2013) – Comedy starring Taylor Kitsch and Brendan Gleeson.

– Comedy starring Taylor Kitsch and Brendan Gleeson. I’ll See You in My Dreams (2015) – Romantic drama about a widow and a former songstress that find a new lease on life at an old age.

– Romantic drama about a widow and a former songstress that find a new lease on life at an old age. The Impossible (2012) – Disaster drama starring Ewan McGregor and Tom Holland.

– Disaster drama starring Ewan McGregor and Tom Holland. Jane Eyre (2011) – Mia Wasikowska stars as Charlotte Brontë’s famous mousy governess.

– Mia Wasikowska stars as Charlotte Brontë’s famous mousy governess. John Wick 3: Parabellum (2019) – Hard hitting action thriller with Keanu Reeves returning as the world’s greatest hitman, John Wick, who is now on the run from international assassin’s guild with a $14 million price on his head.

Larry Crowne (2011) – Romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts.

– Romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts. LEGO: CITY Adventures (Season 1) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Max & Ruby (Season 4) – Children’s animated adventures.

– Children’s animated adventures. Moneyball (2011) – Sports drama starring Brad Pitt as Billy Beane, the coach of Oakland Athletics that assembles a team through the use of computer-generated analytics.

– Sports drama starring Brad Pitt as Billy Beane, the coach of Oakland Athletics that assembles a team through the use of computer-generated analytics. Morning Glory (2010) – Romantic comedy starring Rachel McAdams as a television producer challenged with reviving a struggling morning show with warring co-hosts.

– Romantic comedy starring Rachel McAdams as a television producer challenged with reviving a struggling morning show with warring co-hosts. Never Back Down (2008) – MMA drma starring Sean Farris and Amber Heard.

– MMA drma starring Sean Farris and Amber Heard. Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Season 2) – Children’s comedy series starring The Umbrella Academy’s Aidan Gallagher.

– Children’s comedy series starring The Umbrella Academy’s Aidan Gallagher. Outbreak (1995) – Pandemic disaster movie with Dustin Hoffman,

– Pandemic disaster movie with Dustin Hoffman, Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Multiple Parts) – Ash and Pikachu befriend like-minded trainer Goh, and go in search of the biggest secrets and legends the Pokemon World has to offer.

– Ash and Pikachu befriend like-minded trainer Goh, and go in search of the biggest secrets and legends the Pokemon World has to offer. Sailor Moon Crystal (3 Seasons) – Reboot of the popular 90s anime series Sailor Moon.

– Reboot of the popular 90s anime series Sailor Moon. SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 7) – Children’s animated series following the adventures of Spongebob Squarepants, the anthropomorphic sponge who lives in a Pineapple in Bikini Bottom.

– Children’s animated series following the adventures of Spongebob Squarepants, the anthropomorphic sponge who lives in a Pineapple in Bikini Bottom. Spy Kids (2001) – Children’s spy thriller from Robert Rodriguez.

– Children’s spy thriller from Robert Rodriguez. Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002) – The Cortez siblings are tasked with retrieving a device capable of disrupting electronic devices across the globe.

– The Cortez siblings are tasked with retrieving a device capable of disrupting electronic devices across the globe. Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003) – It’s Juni’s turn to save the world when his sister Carmen is trapped inside the virtual reality world of a video game designed by a new villain, the Toymaker.

– It’s Juni’s turn to save the world when his sister Carmen is trapped inside the virtual reality world of a video game designed by a new villain, the Toymaker. Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011) – The fourth installment of the Spy Kids franchise starring Jessica Alba and Joel McHale.

– The fourth installment of the Spy Kids franchise starring Jessica Alba and Joel McHale. Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1992) – Lifelong enemies Tom and Jerry team up to help save a young girl from her evil aunt.

– Lifelong enemies Tom and Jerry team up to help save a young girl from her evil aunt. Up in the Air (2009) – Romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Vera Farmiga.

– Romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Vera Farmiga. War of the Worlds (2005) – A modern take on the classic H.G Wells sci-fi classic that sees the future of humanity at peril when aliens invade.

– A modern take on the classic H.G Wells sci-fi classic that sees the future of humanity at peril when aliens invade. Wild Rose (2018) – Musical drama about a young Scottish woman with dreams of becoming a famous country singer.

– Musical drama about a young Scottish woman with dreams of becoming a famous country singer. |Young Royals (Season 1) N – Swedish drama centered around the strong-minded Prince Wilhhelm as he adjusts to life at a prestigious new boarding school, where following his heart is harder than anticipated.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 2nd, 2021

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021) N – Mystery Horror based on R.L. Stine’s novels. The resident teens of Shadyside discover that a series. of unfortunate events that have plagued their town may all be connected.

– Mystery Horror based on R.L. Stine’s novels. The resident teens of Shadyside discover that a series. of unfortunate events that have plagued their town may all be connected. Haseen Dillruba (2021) N – Hindi romantic thriller.

– Hindi romantic thriller. Mortel (Season 2) N – French horror-fantasy series.

– French horror-fantasy series. Now You See Me (2013) – Crime thriller about an FBI agent tracking a team of illusionists that are able to pull off bank heists during their performances.

– Crime thriller about an FBI agent tracking a team of illusionists that are able to pull off bank heists during their performances. The 8th Night (2021) N – South Korean horror thriller that pits an exorcist and a centuries old monk against en evil millenia old spirit who wishes to unleash hell on Earth.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 4th, 2021

We the People (Season 1) N – Musical short series from Kenya Barris and the Obamas.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 5th, 2021

You Are My Spring (Season 1) N – New weekly K-Drama series that sees a hotel concierge and a psychiatrist form a bond over their traumatic childhoods.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 6th, 2021

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Season 2) N – Comedian Tim Robinson returns for another hilarious round of new sketches.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 7th, 2021

Cat People (Season 1) N – Docuseries in the same vein as Dogs, but following the eccentricities of Cat owners, and the love they have for their feline friends.

– Docuseries in the same vein as Dogs, but following the eccentricities of Cat owners, and the love they have for their feline friends. Dogs (Season 2 ) N – A second season celebrating man’s love for his best friend, Dogs.

) – A second season celebrating man’s love for his best friend, Dogs. Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) – Classic high-school comedy featuring a young Sean Penn and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

– Classic high-school comedy featuring a young Sean Penn and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Little Fockers (2010) – Family patriarch Jack Byrnes puts his son-in-law Greg Focker through the wringer as he tests whether or not Greg is a worthy successor.

– Family patriarch Jack Byrnes puts his son-in-law Greg Focker through the wringer as he tests whether or not Greg is a worthy successor. Meet the Fockers (2004) – The Byrnes family meets the Focker family for the first time, where the ideologies and quirks of both families clash.

– The Byrnes family meets the Focker family for the first time, where the ideologies and quirks of both families clash. Meet the Parents (2000) – Before Greg Focker has the chance to propose to his girlfriend, he meets her parents, but her father Jack is the father-in-law from hell.

– Before Greg Focker has the chance to propose to his girlfriend, he meets her parents, but her father Jack is the father-in-law from hell. The Mire (Season 2) N – The former Showmax drama continues for its second season on Netflix.

– The former Showmax drama continues for its second season on Netflix. Peter Pan (2003) – Family adventure that sees the Darling children swept away to Netherland by Peter Pan.

– Family adventure that sees the Darling children swept away to Netherland by Peter Pan. Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) N – Russian action-adventure that pits a renegade detective against a masked vigilante killer on the streets of St. Petersburg.

– Russian action-adventure that pits a renegade detective against a masked vigilante killer on the streets of St. Petersburg. The War Next-Door (Season 1) N – The matriarchs of two families ensue a full-scale war against each other, with unintended consequences.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 8th, 2021

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (2021) N – Brazilian crime docuseries that delves deep into the crime of Elize Matsunaga, the woman that shot and dismembered her rich husband.

– Brazilian crime docuseries that delves deep into the crime of Elize Matsunaga, the woman that shot and dismembered her rich husband. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) N – New CGI animated series that takes place in the world of the Resident Evil games, in between RE4 & RE5.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 9th, 2021

Atypical (Season 4) N – The fourth and final season of Sam’s journey into adulthood as his journey for more freedom and independence changes his life, and the lives of his family forever.

– The fourth and final season of Sam’s journey into adulthood as his journey for more freedom and independence changes his life, and the lives of his family forever. Biohackers (Season 2) N – German Sci-fi Thriller following medical student Mia Akerlund, and her research into the advanced technology of biohacking.

– German Sci-fi Thriller following medical student Mia Akerlund, and her research into the advanced technology of biohacking. The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) N – Spanish period drama.

– Spanish period drama. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) N – The second installment of the Fear Street trilogy sees the campers and counselors of Sunnyvale and Shadyside face off against a benevolent force.

How I Became a Superhero (2021) N – French superhero adventure that unites detectives and heroes against a drug lord using a new product that gives superpowers to mortals.

– French superhero adventure that unites detectives and heroes against a drug lord using a new product that gives superpowers to mortals. Last Summer (2021) N – Turkish romantic drama.

– Turkish romantic drama. Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) N – South Korean stand-up comedy special.

– South Korean stand-up comedy special. Virgin River (Season 3) N – Netflix’s smash hit romantic drama returns as Nurse Practitioner Melina Monroe gets used to life in a remote North Californian town.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 11th, 2021

It: Chapter Two (2019) – Now adults, it’s been twenty-seven years since the losers club encounter with Pennywise the Clown. But when the evil clown returns, the losers return home to take down Pennywise once and for all.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 13th, 2021

Naomi Osaka (Season 1) N – Sports docuseries chronicling a year in the career of the incredible Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka.

– Sports docuseries chronicling a year in the career of the incredible Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka. Ridley Jones (Season 1) N – PreKindergarten animated series.

– PreKindergarten animated series. Trust (2021) – Romantic drama starring Victoria Justice.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 14th, 2021

A Classic Horror Story (2021) N – Italian Horror Thriller following five carpoolers who after crashing, find themselves stranded within an endless forest, which is home to a fear-inducing cult.

– Italian Horror Thriller following five carpoolers who after crashing, find themselves stranded within an endless forest, which is home to a fear-inducing cult. Heist (Season 1) N – Crime docuseries that re-enact three incredible heists, and also features exclusive interviews with the very people that took part.

– Crime docuseries that re-enact three incredible heists, and also features exclusive interviews with the very people that took part. My Unorthodox Life (Season 1) N – Reality series following the life and career of fashion mogul Julia Haart.

– Reality series following the life and career of fashion mogul Julia Haart. Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? (2021) N – Crime documentary that looks into the murder of the renowned Mexican journalist Manuel Buendia.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 15th, 2021

A Perfect Fit (2021) N – Indonesian romantic comedy that sees a fashion blogger question her commitment to her fiance when she meets a gifted shoemaker.

– Indonesian romantic comedy that sees a fashion blogger question her commitment to her fiance when she meets a gifted shoemaker. BEASTARS (Season 2) N – Japanese anime series centered around the society of anthropomorphic animals, and Legosi the grey wolf in love with a rabbit.

– Japanese anime series centered around the society of anthropomorphic animals, and Legosi the grey wolf in love with a rabbit. Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo (2021) N – Emicida performs hits from his album “AmarElo” in the São Paulo’s Theatro Municipal.

– Emicida performs hits from his album “AmarElo” in the São Paulo’s Theatro Municipal. The Final Girls (2015) – The daughter of a famous scream queen finds herself at the center of her own slasher horror when the film maniacal murderer goes on a killing spree.

– The daughter of a famous scream queen finds herself at the center of her own slasher horror when the film maniacal murderer goes on a killing spree. My Amanda (2021) N – Filipino romantic drama.

– Filipino romantic drama. Never Have I Ever (Season 2) N – Devi faces a tough choice as catches the attention of two cute boys, leading her to make courageous moves and questionable decisions.

– Devi faces a tough choice as catches the attention of two cute boys, leading her to make courageous moves and questionable decisions. Peppa Pig (Season 6) – British children’s animated series.

– British children’s animated series. Top Gun (1986) – Classic 80s action drama starring Tom Cruise as Maverick, a hotshot pilot enrolled in the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 16th, 2021

Deep (2021) N – Thai thriller that puts four med school students into a fight for their lives. when a neuroscience experiment spirals out of control.

– Thai thriller that puts four med school students into a fight for their lives. when a neuroscience experiment spirals out of control. Explained (Season 3) N – docuseries that explores some of the world’s biggest questions today.

– docuseries that explores some of the world’s biggest questions today. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) N – The final installment of the Fear Street trilogy sees a witch hunt bring chaos to the town of Shadyside in the year 1666, while the teens of 1994 attempt to eradicate the evil from their town for good.

– The final installment of the Fear Street trilogy sees a witch hunt bring chaos to the town of Shadyside in the year 1666, while the teens of 1994 attempt to eradicate the evil from their town for good. Johnny Test (Season 1) N – Surburban boy Johhny Test returns for more adventures as the unwitting subject of his genius sisters’ science experiments and fighting villains in the process.

– Surburban boy Johhny Test returns for more adventures as the unwitting subject of his genius sisters’ science experiments and fighting villains in the process. Van Helsing (Season 5) N – In the final season, the Van Helsings take the fight to the Dark One in a climactic and bloody fight.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 17th, 2021

Cosmic Sin (2021) – Sci-fi adventure starring Frank Grillo and Bruce Willis.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 20th, 2021

Milkwater (2020) – A woman makes the impulsive decision to become the surrogate mother for an older gay man that she meets at a bar.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 21st, 2021

The Movies That Made Us (Season 2) N – Docuseries explores some of the most iconic movies in cinema history.

– Docuseries explores some of the most iconic movies in cinema history. Sexy Beasts (Season 1) N – Reality series that places singles into elaborate make-up and prosthetics to put the blind date chemistry to the test.

– Reality series that places singles into elaborate make-up and prosthetics to put the blind date chemistry to the test. Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 1) N – The Brazilian take on the steam reality series that pits ten sexy singles against each other for a cash grand prize, so long as they give up sex.

– The Brazilian take on the steam reality series that pits ten sexy singles against each other for a cash grand prize, so long as they give up sex. Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) N – Animated adventure that sees the epic crossover of the Trollhunter series team up against the forces of the Arcane Order.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 22nd, 2021

Still Working 9 to 5 (2021) – Documentary exploring the smash-hit comedy 9 to 5 forty years since it was in theatres.

– Documentary exploring the smash-hit comedy 9 to 5 forty years since it was in theatres. Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021) N – A shy boy and a bubbly but incredibly self-conscious girl share a magical and romantic summer.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 23rd, 2021

A Second Chance: Rivals (2021) N – A now grown-up Maddy is injured and unable to compete in the Olympics so she takes to coaching a team of elite junior gymnasts.

– A now grown-up Maddy is injured and unable to compete in the Olympics so she takes to coaching a team of elite junior gymnasts. Bankrolled (2021) N – Two friends get high and pitch an incredible idea for a bold new social justice app that manages to raise millions in funding, the only problem is they now have to create it.

– Two friends get high and pitch an incredible idea for a bold new social justice app that manages to raise millions in funding, the only problem is they now have to create it. Blood Red Sky (2021) N – Horror/Thriller – A woman onboard an overnight transatlantic flight is forced to unleash a dark and horrifying secret when the plane is hijacked by terrorists.

– Horror/Thriller – A woman onboard an overnight transatlantic flight is forced to unleash a dark and horrifying secret when the plane is hijacked by terrorists. Kingdom: Ashin of the North (Special Episode) N – Special one-off episode that details the origin of the undead virus that tore through Joseon Korea.

The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021) N – A journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair after finding a trove of love letters.

– A journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair after finding a trove of love letters. Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1) N – Kevin Smith’s directed animated series continues the adventures of He-Man, as he fights against the forces of the evil Skeletor.

– Kevin Smith’s directed animated series continues the adventures of He-Man, as he fights against the forces of the evil Skeletor. Sky Rojo (Season 2) N – Spanish drama that sees three women of the night on the run from their pimp, as they search for their own freedom.

– Spanish drama that sees three women of the night on the run from their pimp, as they search for their own freedom. Wrath of Man (2021) – Crime thriller starring Jason Statham.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 26th, 2021

The Goldfinch (2019) – A boy from New York enters the world of crime when he impulsively steals a priceless painting from the wealthy couple that took him in after the death of his mother.

– A boy from New York enters the world of crime when he impulsively steals a priceless painting from the wealthy couple that took him in after the death of his mother. The Walking Dead (Season 10)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 27th, 2021

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019) – The feud between the flightless birds and their pig rivals reaches greater heights.

– The feud between the flightless birds and their pig rivals reaches greater heights. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019) – A disenfranchised young Black Man struggles to find a place to call home in the city that has left him and others behind.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 28th, 2021

Bartkowiak (2021) N – Polish sports drama.

– Polish sports drama. The Snitch Cartel: Origins (Season 1) N – In the 60s and 70s two brothers have the dream of ruling Colombia’s drug industry.

– In the 60s and 70s two brothers have the dream of ruling Colombia’s drug industry. Tattoo Redo (Season 1) N – Reality series that pits talented tattoo artists against their client’s disastrous tattoos.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 29th, 2021

Resort to Love (2021) N – Christina Milan stars as Erica, a talented performer who winds up as the entertainment for her ex-fiance’s wedding at a luxurious island resort.

– Christina Milan stars as Erica, a talented performer who winds up as the entertainment for her ex-fiance’s wedding at a luxurious island resort. Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Season 1) N – The last entry in the War for Cybertron series, featuring characters from Beast Wars.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 30th, 2021

Anna (2019 ) – Action thriller starring Sasha Luss.

) – Action thriller starring Sasha Luss. Centaurworld (Season 1) N – Animated adventure comedy that places a hardened warhorse into a world inhabited by dancing and singing centaurs of all shapes and sizes.

– Animated adventure comedy that places a hardened warhorse into a world inhabited by dancing and singing centaurs of all shapes and sizes. Glow Up (Season 3) N –

The Last Mercenary (2021) N – French action-comedy featuring the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme as a former secret service agent who returns to France to protect his son from a corrupt government bureaucrat.

– French action-comedy featuring the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme as a former secret service agent who returns to France to protect his son from a corrupt government bureaucrat. Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (Limited Series) N – Three-part docuseries exploring the rise and fall of automotive legend John Delorean, the creator of the iconic Back to the Future car.

– Three-part docuseries exploring the rise and fall of automotive legend John Delorean, the creator of the iconic Back to the Future car. Outer Banks (Season 2) N – Netflix’s surprise hit of Summer 2020 returns for another exciting season.

