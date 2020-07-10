‘The New Legends of Monkey’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in August 2020

Season 2 of the Australian/New Zealand series will be returning to Netflix in August 2020 with more episodes of the series inspired by Monkey. The New Legends of Monkey arrives on Netflix globally (with a couple of exclusions) on August 7th, 2020.

The series geared towards kids and teens (hence its trailers being on Netflix Futures) for those not aware, is a series partially inspired by the Japanese series Monkey that itself is based on the Chinese novel Journey to the West.

The first season first slipped on Netflix (without much fanfare) in April 2018 on April 27th in the US and the UK with other regions following sporadically later. 10 episodes in total dropped and season 2 is also expected to be 10 episodes long.

The last update we had regarding the series is that TVNZ, ABC, and Netflix had committed to a second season and began filming back in September 2019.

When is The New Legends of Monkey on Netflix in all regions?

In most cases, Netflix will be getting season 2 of the kids series on August 7th, 2020. This includes the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. To see if it’s going to be available in your region, check the official page on Netflix.

The series won’t be on Netflix in either Australia or New Zealand, at least in August. Season 1 arrived on Netflix in AU and NZ in January 2019 which was roughly 9 months after the US got it.

If we’re to assume Netflix AU and NZ will get the series in a similar manner for season 2, we’re currently predicting that both regions will get the new season between April and June 2021.

Beyond the release, we don’t yet know too much else about season 2. No trailer or season 2 synopsis has been released. Hopefully, we’ll hear more in due course and we’ll keep you updated right here.