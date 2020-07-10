‘The Old Guard’ Netflix Movie Soundtrack & Song Listings

The biggest Netflix summer blockbuster is now on Netflix and features an excellent action-focused original soundtrack and also pulls in some other well-known songs by artists including Marshmello and Frank Ocean. Here’s the full soundtrack breakdown for The Old Guard streaming now on Netflix globally.

In case you missed any of our previews, the movie features Charlize Theron and is about a team of immortal mercenaries fighting to keep their identities secret. It’s directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and has a runtime of just over two hours.

Who’s behind the movie’s original soundtrack? Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran.

Dustin O’Halloran is a composer who has worked on his own solo albums in addition to contributions to movies. This includes his work on Amazon’s Transparent, The Hate U Give and collaborated with Volker on Lion.

Volker Bertelmann has worked on a number of movies including Lion, Adrift, Patrick Melrose and Hotel Mumbai.

Original Soundtrack List for The Old Guard

The Old Guard

Hotel

A New Mission

Rejuvenation

Double Bubble

Nile

Andy’s Mission

Nile’s Rejuvenation

The Iron Maiden

Caught

Drive To The Mine

Little Permissions

They Grow Old

What If We Don’t Live Forever?

Love That’s Lost

What We Leave Behind

Traitor

Montenegro

We Won’t Give Up

The Old Guard Attacks

Skybridge

I Always Go First

Beach

You Are Going to Help Us

Every Song Featured on The Old Guard

Born Alone, Die Alone – Madalen Duke

Keep This Between Us – Krtas Nssa

Godspeed – Frank Ocean

Put You On – Kierra Luv

The World We’ve Made – Ruelle

Nobody Know – Chaii

Silence – Marshmello featuring Khalid

Going Down Fightin – Andrea Wasse featuring Phlotilla

Cruel World – Active Child

Baby Outlaw – Elle King

And as per the Original soundtrack, we’ve put together a Spotify playlist that does have a few notable omissions.

Did you enjoy The Old Guard on Netflix and its soundtrack? Let us know in the comments down below.