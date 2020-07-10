‘The Old Guard’ Netflix Movie Soundtrack & Song Listings

The biggest Netflix summer blockbuster is now on Netflix and features an excellent action-focused original soundtrack and also pulls in some other well-known songs by artists including Marshmello and Frank Ocean. Here’s the full soundtrack breakdown for The Old Guard streaming now on Netflix globally.
In case you missed any of our previews, the movie features Charlize Theron and is about a team of immortal mercenaries fighting to keep their identities secret. It’s directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and has a runtime of just over two hours.
Who’s behind the movie’s original soundtrack? Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran.
Dustin O’Halloran is a composer who has worked on his own solo albums in addition to contributions to movies. This includes his work on Amazon’s Transparent, The Hate U Give and collaborated with Volker on Lion.
Volker Bertelmann has worked on a number of movies including Lion, Adrift, Patrick Melrose and Hotel Mumbai.
Original Soundtrack List for The Old Guard
- The Old Guard
- Hotel
- A New Mission
- Rejuvenation
- Double Bubble
- Nile
- Andy’s Mission
- Nile’s Rejuvenation
- The Iron Maiden
- Caught
- Drive To The Mine
- Little Permissions
- They Grow Old
- What If We Don’t Live Forever?
- Love That’s Lost
- What We Leave Behind
- Traitor
- Montenegro
- We Won’t Give Up
- The Old Guard Attacks
- Skybridge
- I Always Go First
- Beach
- You Are Going to Help Us
Every Song Featured on The Old Guard
- Born Alone, Die Alone – Madalen Duke
- Keep This Between Us – Krtas Nssa
- Godspeed – Frank Ocean
- Put You On – Kierra Luv
- The World We’ve Made – Ruelle
- Nobody Know – Chaii
- Silence – Marshmello featuring Khalid
- Going Down Fightin – Andrea Wasse featuring Phlotilla
- Cruel World – Active Child
- Baby Outlaw – Elle King
And as per the Original soundtrack, we’ve put together a Spotify playlist that does have a few notable omissions.
Did you enjoy The Old Guard on Netflix and its soundtrack? Let us know in the comments down below.