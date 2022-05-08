‘The Upshaws’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Netflix looks like it hit a stride in the sitcom department with the release of The Upshaw which has been one of the rare multi-cam sitcoms to get a second season. After filming throughout late 2021 into 2022, the new season is ready to drop on Netflix globally in late June 2022.

The Upshaws is a Netflix Original sitcom series created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks. Sykes is well known for her comedy on and off the stage, she has multiple stand-up comedy specials on Netflix. Hicks is well known for her work as a producer on shows such as Sister Sister and Girlfriends.

The Upshaws, a working-class African-American family in Indiana, do their best to get by without a blueprint to success. Bennie, the loveable and charming head of the family constantly butts heads with his sister-in-law Lucretia, who only puts up with Bennie’s antics for the sake of her sister.

The Upshaws Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 30/06/2021)

Over the years Netflix has struggled to make an impact with its multi-camera comedies, as we’ve seen various different sitcoms canceled after only one short-lived season.

Despite a distinct lack of marketing in the build-up to the release of The Upshaws, the sitcom has performed relatively well since it landed on Netflix on May 12th. The comedy spent a total of 26 days in the Netflix top ten since its release, which definitely contributed to its renewal.

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy had the following to say about The Upshaws renewal:

“Wanda and Regina have created a fresh entry in the tradition of Black sitcoms that’s real, relatable, full of heart, and incredibly funny. We’re thrilled to see where they, along with their talented cast, take the Upshaws in the second season.”

More Episodes for Season 2

Netflix has chosen to increase the number of episodes from ten to sixteen for the second season of The Upshaws. Episodes will retain their 30-minute runtime. The second season is also expected to be released in parts, the same format as their other popular sitcom Family Reunion.

Filming for season 2 of the sitcom took place between November 29th, 2021 and April 28th, 2022. The show is shot in front of a live audience at Sunset Bronson- Hollywood Forever lot in Los Angeles.

Which cast members are returning for The Upshaws season 2?

Fans needn’t worry, there won’t be any major changes to the cast in season 2 of The Upshaws.

We expect to see the following names and faces return in season 2:

Mike Epps – Bennie Upshaw

Kim Fields – Regina Upshaw

Diamond Lyons – Kelvin Upshaw

Wanda Sykes – Lucretia

Khali Spriggins – Aaliyah Upshaw

Page Kennedy – Duck

Journey Christine – Maya Upshaw

Michel Estime – Tony

Jermelle Simon – Bernard

Gabrielle Dennis – Tasha

When is The Upshaws season 2 Netflix release date?

On May 7th, 2022 Netflix confirmed that season 2 of The Upshaws is coming on June 29th, 2022. It’s unclear, however, how many episodes will come as part of the second season. We’ll keep you posted.

Consider this your official invite to the function, family. Season 2 of #TheUpshaws drops June 29th 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/U4GB5J34Ln — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) May 7, 2022

Are you looking forward to the second season of The Upshaws on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!