New Anime on Netflix in September 2020

September is here and there’s lots of new anime to look forward to watching on Netflix!

Editors note: Pokemon Journeys was announced for September 2020 just after this article was written. Will be added in when next updated.

Below is the full list of anime Movies & TV Series on Netflix in September 2020:

Blue Exorcist

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 39

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Shonen | Runtime: 24 minutes

Netflix Release Date: September 1st, 2020

It took fans of Blue Exorcist five patient-years of waiting for the Kyoto Saga to arrive. For Blue Exorcist fans on Netflix, the wait has been even longer still. Subscribers will be delighted to learn that the Kyoto Saga of Blue Exorcist will finally be arriving soon.

Rin Okumura is a seemingly ordinary and rebellious teenager until the day he is set upon by demons. His entire world is dropped on its head when he discovers that he is the son of Satan and that his body is the vessel his father needs to return to the Human world. Rather than joining his father Rin is sent to True Cross Academy and trains to become an exorcist, an organization of demon slayers that strive to keep the world safe from the forces of Satan.

Children of the Sea

Director: Ayumu Watanabe

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: September 1st, 2020

Based on the seinen manga of the same name by author Daisuke Igarashi, Children of the Sea was one of the most beautifully animated films of 2019.

After a huge fallout with her family and school friends, junior highschooler Ruka has nowhere to spend her summer vacation. Left with no choice but to spend her free time at the aquarium, where her father works, Roku meets two mysterious boys. Together, the three teens attempt to solve the mystery surrounding supernatural phenomena, where the world’s marine-life have gathered around Japan.

Erased

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: September 1st, 2020

Another Anilpex anime making its way to Netflix US, the smash hit mini-series was one of best anime of 2016.

Satoru Fujinuma, a 29-year-old manga artist and part time delivery boy discovers his ability to travel back in time. When Satoru is framed for the death of his mother, he is transported 18 years in the past to his 5th grade self, and attempts to fix the future.

Fate/Grand Order -First Order-

Director: Hitoshi Nanba

Genre: Drama, Fantasy| Runtime: 74 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: September 1st, 2020

The Fate/ franchise has become synonymous with Netflix in recent years, and that looks to continue the TV special of Fate/Grand Order: First Order.

Unbeknownst to the population, humanity is on the brink of extinction. To stop the cataclysmic world-ending event from happening, the Chaldea Security Organisation send new Ritsuka Fujimaru, and the mage Mash Kyrielight back in time to 2004, during the events of the last Holy war, in the hope finding the key to save the future.

The Promised Neverland

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: September 1st, 2020

One of the hottest anime titles of 2019, The Promised Neverland has been in incredibly high demand ever since the first episode was broadcast in Japan. Finally, after much rumor and speculation, we can confirm that the first season will be arriving on Netflix this September.

When three of the smartest Orphans of Grace Field House break the rules by leaving the grounds, they discover a shocking dark secret. With their lives and the lives of the other orphans in danger, they must find a way to leave their seemingly perfect home.

The Idhun Chronicles N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5

Genre: Fantasy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: September 10th, 2020

Coming to Netflix this September is The Idhun Chronicles and will be forever remembered as the very first Original Spanish anime series.

When the three Suns and three Moons aligned over Idhun, Ashran, the Necromancer took his chance to seize power, and the reign of the Winged Snakes began over the earth. A snake phobic, fire wielding teenager by the name of Jack and his friend, Victoria, are part of an intertwined destiny that will change the future of Idhun forever.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: September 11th, 2020

The adventures of Ash and Pikachu continue with the arrival of the second season of Pokemon Journeys! Of least 12 new episodes are in store for subscribers.

After completing his goal of becoming a Pokemon Master, Ash and his faithful companion Pikachu return home to Pallet Town. It’s not long before Ash is hired by Professor Cerise to work for his research lab, and travel the world investigating the greatest mysteries of the Pokemon world.

Dragon’s Dogma

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: September 17th, 2020

Based on the Capcom video game of the same name, Dragon’s Dogma could be one of the best anime series to drop on Netflix in 2020. Long time fans of the franchise will be eagerly awaiting the release of Capcom’s anime adaptation.

Ethan, after being selected by an evil dragon, rises as an arisen after his heart is stolen. With the help of his mysterious companion Hannah, the pair journey on an adventure to reclaim Ethan’s stolen heart.

Sword Art Online

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 74

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 23 Minutes

For many Netflix subscribers, the first anime they may have been exposed to was Sword Art Online. One of the most popular anime of the early 2010s, the franchise has split the anime community on more than one occasion. Still, there’s no denying that the franchise was a huge draw on Netflix and finally, the third season will be available to stream.

Aincrad, the floating castle of Sword Art Online is home to the thousands of online players who have been trapped in the world. To escape the digital world, players must ascend the floors of Aincrad, defeating the bosses and mobs that populate them, but to die in the game means to die in the real world.

