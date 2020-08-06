Best New Documentaries on Netflix: August 2020

If you thought July 2020 was a great month for documentaries on Netflix, you’ll be blown away by the selection Netflix is adding this month. There are at least 14 new true story titles for you to enjoy this month. In fact, for the first week of August, there’s at least one new documentary added every day. That should keep you busy if you’re still stuck at home under lockdown.

Here’s the full list of documentary titles coming to Netflix in August 2020. Although this list is US-centric, most of the titles are Netflix Originals, which means they’ll be available around the world.

Operation Ouch (Season 1 + Special)

Episodes: 13

Available on Netflix: 1 August 2020

British kids’ docu-series looking into the world of medicine and biology.

Connected (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Available on Netflix: 2 August 2020

Docu-series presented by sceintist journalist Latif Nasser looking into how we’re connected to each other, and the planet. episode titles include ‘poop’, ‘surveilllance’, ‘clouds’, ‘dust’, and ‘nukes’.

Pick of the Litter (2018)

Runtime: 1hr 20min

Available on Netflix: 3 August 2020

Documentary following a bunch of adorable puppies on their journey to become guide dogs.

Immigration Nation (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Available on Netflix: 4 August 2020

Docu-series looking into the American immigration system. Heart-wrenching, but poignant and essential viewing.

Mystery Lab (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Available on Netflix: 4 August 2020

Portuguese education series hosted by YouTuber, Felipe Castanhari, looking into quirky science, history and mysteries. One to watch if you’ve already binged your way through Unsolved Mysteries and are looking for something a little more scientific…

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) N

Runtime: 1hr 34min

Available on Netflix: 5 August 2020

Sports documentary on the iconic French footballer, Anelka, and his controversial legacy.

World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) N

Episodes: 5

Available on Netflix: 5 August 2020

Another one for the true-crime fans. This docuseries profiles some of the world’s most-wanted criminals, including terrorists, cartels, and murderers. They’re still on the run, so remember to lock your door…

Nasha Natasha (2016)

Runtime: 1hr 12min

Available on Netflix: 6 August 2020

Music documentary following Uruguayan singer Natalia Oreiro on her immensely successful Russian tour.

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

Runtime: 1hr 15min

Available on Netflix: 7 August 2020

Documentary exploring how hunters interact with the environment. Written and directed by Steven Rinella of MeatEater.

Tiny Creatures (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 7 August 2020

Nature docu-series looking into little critters. Expect maximum cuteness.

(Un)Well (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 11 August 2020

Docu-series looking into the lucrative wellness industry. Our current obsession with health and wellbeing clearly isn’t going anywhere, but are we failing to see a darker side to this trend?

High Score (Limited Series) N

Episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 19 August

This docuseries traces the history of classic video games, featuring insights from the innovators who brought these worlds and characters to life.

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) N

Runtime: 16 minutes

Available on Netflix: 20 August 2020

The perfect movie for busy people. Documentary short on a man looking for aliens but ends up finding love.

I am a Killer: Released

Episodes: 3

Available on Netflix: 28 August 2020

Another true-crime docuseries. This one follows Dale Wayne Sigler, a Texas man committed to death row for cold-blooded murder, over thirty years ago. After spending over half his life behind bars, Sigler is eventually released. I am a Killer: Released explores his reintegration into society.

