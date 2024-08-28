Netflix News and Previews Ginny and GeorgiaOuter Banks

‘Time Cut’ – Netflix Lines Up Teen Horror Movie For Halloween 2024

Two major stars Outer Banks and Ginny & Georgia headline this new teen horror movie for Netflix.

Time Cut Netflix Movie Everything We Know So Far

Picture Credit: Allen Fraser / Netflix

Arriving on Netflix for Halloween 2024 is a brand new multi-genre teen title headlined by Madison Bailey and Antonia Gentry, best known for their roles in two beloved Netflix shows: Outer Banks and Ginny & Georgia. Here’s what you need to know about the movie, which has a mix of horror and sci-fi. 

Michael Kennedy and Hannah Macpherson wrote the movie, with the latter directing. Kennedy wrote the 2020 horror comedy Freaky, and this movie sounds very much like it follows a similar template. Macpherson’s work can be found on Netflix via School Spirits, in which she directed all eight episodes for season 1 and also worked on Into the Dark and Trinkets

Netflix first announced that the title would be coming to the streamer sometime in 2024 in February as part of the Next on Netflix lineup unveiling, where 50+ movies were teased for the year. Back then, the project wasn’t even known to the general public; rather, it was filmed in secret with ACE Entertainment, which is behind Netflix titles like Love at First Sight and XO, Kitty.

The movie’s release to Netflix comes over three years after it was originally filmed between July and August 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. So, if you’re wondering why everyone looks quite young, that’s why. 

What’s the plot? Well, we’ve got only a brief logline so far:

“A teenage girl travels back to the early 2000s to stop a vicious killer from murdering her sister.”

Who is in the cast for Time Cut?

Many frequent flyers with Netflix are set to appear throughout Time Cut, which could be one of the major reasons why Netflix decided to acquire the title for its Halloween slate.

Here’s the full list of main stars you’ll see throughout:

  • Madison Bailey (Outer Banks, American Horror Stories) as Lucy Field
  • Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia, Candy Jar)
  • Summer Howell (Hunter Hunter, Clouds) as Jessica
  • Michael Shanks (Stargate SG-1, Saving Hope) as Gil
  • Griffin Gluck (Locke & Key, American Vandal)
  • Rachael Crawford (Tru Love, The Man)
  • Jordan Pettle (Carter, Murdoch Mysteries)
  • Megan Best (Burden of Truth, Transplant) as Emmy Golden
  • Samuel Braun (Man Seeking Woman, Letterkenny)
  • Adam Hurtig (Flag Day, Cult of Chucky) as Deputy Craven
  • Sydney Sabiston (Coroner, The Umbrella Academy) as Val Vaughn
  • Gwendolyn Collins (Orphan: First Kill) as Coach Jackie
  • Kataem O’Connor (Titans, The Boys)
Pictured top (Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry, and Summer Howell) – Pictured middle (Michael Shanks, Griffin Gluck, and Rachel Crawford) – Pictured bottom (Jordan Peele, Megan Bust, and Samuel Braun)

Are you excited about Time Cut? Let us know in the comments. The full list of new movies coming in Fall 2024 can be found here.

