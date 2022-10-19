‘Top Gear’ Season 31 Coming to Netflix in November 2022

We’ll be going on more car adventures with Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness, and Chris Harris, with season 31 of the British motoring show hitting Netflix US on November 1st, 2022.

Top Gear’s availability on Netflix US has been, let’s say, a little odd in recent years.

Between 2014 and 2018, Netflix US used to receive new seasons of the show regularly. In 2018, the entire collection of seasons it had accumulated departed the service. That was in line with an exodus of most BBC-licensed content from the service as it clawed back licenses for BritBox, AMC, and a future partnership with HBO Max.

That changed in 2022, however, with Netflix reacquiring the licensing rights to some of the newer seasons of the show.

It secured seasons 27 and 28 on June 1st and then seasons 29 and 30 on August 1st.

Now we’ve learned that season 31 (or series 31) of Top Gear will be arriving on Netflix on November 1st, 2022.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect in the six new episodes that originally aired on BBC One in the UK between November 14th to December 24th, 2021:

Episode 1 – Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness head to the British Grand Prix for a showdown with a trio of F1’s finest drivers. Elsewhere, Paddy pays tribute to the legendary Eddie Kidd OBE.

– Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness head to the British Grand Prix for a showdown with a trio of F1’s finest drivers. Elsewhere, Paddy pays tribute to the legendary Eddie Kidd OBE. Episode 2 – Freddie, Chris and Paddy set out to revolutionise the world of caravanning, with the help of some new electric cars and some very small caravans. Out on track, Chris reviews the extravagant new Lamborghini Huracan STO.

– Freddie, Chris and Paddy set out to revolutionise the world of caravanning, with the help of some new electric cars and some very small caravans. Out on track, Chris reviews the extravagant new Lamborghini Huracan STO. Episode 3 – The team set out on an expedition across Iceland, with the help of some temperamental old British cars. Back in the UK, Freddie gets his hands on America’s latest sports car, the new Chevrolet Corvette.

– The team set out on an expedition across Iceland, with the help of some temperamental old British cars. Back in the UK, Freddie gets his hands on America’s latest sports car, the new Chevrolet Corvette. Episode 4 – Paddy reviews the very rare, very expensive Aston Martin Victor, while Freddie sets out to become a proper, qualified racing driver. Chris investigates the stranger-than-fiction story of the time-travelling DMC DeLorean.

Episode 5 – Freddie, Chris and Paddy set out to find interesting old cars for new drivers, then put them to the test on a road trip through Devon and Cornwall. Chris drives the original supercar, Lamborghini’s legendary Miura.

– Freddie, Chris and Paddy set out to find interesting old cars for new drivers, then put them to the test on a road trip through Devon and Cornwall. Chris drives the original supercar, Lamborghini’s legendary Miura. Episode 6 – Driving Home for Christmas – Freddie, Chris and Paddy play ‘car Secret Santa’ for a festive road trip across Britain.

Season 32 may come to Netflix shortly, but that season is only streaming on AMC+ at the time of publishing.

Top Gear is only streaming on Netflix in the United States as of right now.

While Netflix UK used to stream Top Gear, it’s now exclusively available (in full) on BBC iPlayer, holding seasons 1 through 32. It was removed from Netflix UK (13 seasons in total) in July 2021.

Top Gear is a good addition to the Netflix library and fills a hole in a genre they have failed to find a real footing. Fastest Car, released in 2018, has been the closest Netflix has come to replicating the car docuseries format but ultimately, it’s not a format Netflix has mastered yet.

Are you looking forward to new episodes of Top Gear coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.