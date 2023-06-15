‘Turn of the Tide’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Turn of the Tide (Rabo de Peixe for Portuguese speakers) will be back for more on Netflix with a season 2 order being announced today by Netflix Portugal.

Loosely based on a true story, Turn of the Tide dropped on Netflix globally in the May 2023 lineup with all seven episodes arriving on May 26th, 2023.

Created by Augusto Fraga, the show follows a man called Eduardo who sees an opportunity to make lots of money after a boat loaded full of drugs washes up on his home island. The show’s vast cast includes José Condessa, Helena Caldeira, André Leitão, Rodrigo Tomás, Maria João Bastos, Albano Jerónimo, and Afonso Pimentel.

Article Continues Below...

Now well under a month after the series first debuted on Netflix, it’s been confirmed that the show would be returning for another batch of episodes. It’s likely as we’ve seen with a fair few other shows as of late, that a renewal order came early and we’re only just now learning about the future publicly.

A TRAVESSIA AINDA NÃO ACABOU. 😱😱🌊 O fave português de todos nós vai regressar para a segunda temporada. pic.twitter.com/2vabgwbZ8I — Netflix Portugal (@NetflixPT) June 15, 2023

In a statement provided to outlets in Portugal, Augusto Fraga said (translated from Portuguese):

“Eduardo’s story couldn’t end like this . For all the people who got emotional, laughed and suffered with that group of friends from ‘Rabo de Peixe’, we promise an exciting and surprising second season . I feel very proud of the care we received, in the Azores, in the rest of the country and far beyond our borders. Once again, Portuguese talent will fill Netflix screens around the world,”

How well did Turn of the Tide perform on Netflix?

Was Turn of the Tide a local hit or a global hit? Well, the answer looks to skew local but that’s not to say that the show didn’t break out at all in other countries.

Thus far, the show has featured in the Netflix global top 10s for two weeks picking up 19.89 million hours thus far although it looks like it may drop out for the week ending June 18th:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 May 28th, 2023 to June 4th, 2023 12,050,000 7 1 June 4th, 2023 to June 11th, 2023 7,840,000 (-35%) 9 2

FlixPatrol data which looks at the daily top 10 movies and series of 89 countries around the globe shows that the show performed best in Portugal (it’s featured for 19 days and counting) and also done well in other European territories such as Spain and Italy.

While it has featured in the top 10s in Latin American countries such as Brazil it hasn’t defied expectations.

Turn of the Tide is one of five major renewals so far this week with others including Physical: 100, XO, Kitty, Blood & Water, and Fake Profile.

For the full list of shows Netflix has renewed for another season, check out our renewed Netflix series guide.

Are you looking forward to another season of Turn of the Tide on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.