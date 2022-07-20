Thai Horror Anthology ‘School Tales: The Series’ Coming to Netflix in August 2022

The second Thai drama on Netflix in 2022, School Tales: The Series is not as innocent as it sounds, and is a terrifying new horror anthology ready to scare millions of subscribers worldwide. Coming to Netflix in August 2022, we have everything you need to know about School Tales: The Series, including the plot, cast, trailer, and the Netflix release date.

School Tales: The Series is an upcoming Netflix Original Thai horror anthology series. The eight-part series is co-directed by James Thanadol Nuansut, Tum Putipong Saisikaew, Songsak Mongkolthong and Mike Phontharis Chotkijsadarsopon.

When is the School Tales: The Series coming to Netflix?

With the release of the trailer, we can now confirm that School Tales: The Series will be available to stream globally on Netflix on August 10th, 2022.

All eight episodes of the anthology will be available upon release.

What is the plot of School Tales: The Series?

The synopsis for the series is courtesy of Netflix:

Eight horrifying comics stories have been adapted into an 8-episode series that will scare everyone off the school ground at night: A girl jumping to her death; a haunted library; canteen food made from human flesh; a headless ghost in the school warehouse; a devil-infested room; a vengeful demon in an abandoned building; and a classroom where only dead students attend class. Prepare to face a new kind of fear. During the day, the school belongs to the students. But at night, it’s a different story.

Who are the cast members of School Tales: The Series?

Only a couple of actors from the list below will be familiar to some subscribers.

Kay Lertsittichai was previously seen in Netflix’s Thai thriller Deep as Win.

Meanwhile, for Mark Siwat Jumlongkul, it’s the actor’s first Netflix Original since 2019’s The Stranded.

Below are the confirmed lead cast members of the different episodes of the horror anthology;

Role Cast Member {7AM} Q Kay Lertsittichai {Vengeful Spell} Pleng Jennis Oprasert {Vengeful Spell} Boy Mark Siwat Jumlongkul {The Book of Corpses} Saipan Orn Patchanan Jiajirachote {The Curse} Korn Fiat Patchata Janngeon {Lunch} Kong Ton Tonhon Tantivejakul {A Walk in School} Boy Saint Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana {A Walk in School} Tam Chimon Wachirawit Ruangwiwat {The Headless Teacher} Tim Garto Pannawit Phattanasiri {The Headless Teacher} Waiwan Pingpong Thongchai Thongkanthom {Beautiful} Aim-Orn Amy Thasorn Klinnium

What are the episode titles of School Tales: The Series?

We’re not sure what order the episodes will be presented on Netflix, however, we can confirm the following eight episode titles;

Q

Vengeful Spell

The Book of Corpses

The Curse

Lunch

A Walk in School

The Headless Teacher

Beautiful







Are you looking forward to watching School Tales: The Series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!