Netflix K-Drama ‘Thirty-Nine’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in February 2022

jTBC has a second series coming to Netflix in February 2022, Thirty-Nine. The series will see the return of actress Son Ye Jin who was last seen in the extremely popular 2019 tvN drama Crash Landing on You. We have everything you need to know about Thirty-Nine, including the plot, cast, trailer, and episode release schedule.

Thirty-Nine is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original drama series directed by Kim Sang Ho, and written by screenwriter Yoo Young Ah.

When is the Thirty-Nine season 1 Netflix release date?

Despite not having released an official trailer for Thirty-Nine, Netflix did reveal the release date for the drama in their 2022 K-Drama content preview on YouTube. Thirty-Nine will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022.

Thirty-Nine will have fewer episodes than most weekly k-dramas, and will consist of 12 episodes, that will be released over the course of 6 weeks from Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 to the finale on Thursday, March 24th, 2022.

Episode run times are reportedly 70 minutes.

Thirty-Nine Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Thirty-Nine will first premiere on the South Korean cable network jTBC before arriving on Netflix.

Episode jTBC Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 16/02/2022 16/02/2022 2 17/02/2022 17/02/2022 3 23/02/2022 23/02/2022 4 24/02/2022 24/02/2022 5 02/03/2022 02/03/2022 6 03/03/2022 03/03/2022 7 09/03/2022 09/03/2022 8 10/03/2022 10/03/2022 9 16/03/2022 16/03/2022 10 17/03/2022 17/03/2022 11 23/03/2022 23/03/2022 12 24/03/2022 24/03/2022

What is the plot of Thirty-Nine?

Three women, who each met other during their second year in high school, have remained friends for years and are now all on the verge of turning 40. With such a landmark birthday on the horizon, there are still lots the trio wishes to achieve such as lessons in love, careers, and family matters.

Who are the cast members of Thirty-Nine?

Son Ye Jin previously starred in the incredibly popular tvN drama Crash Landing on You and was praised heavily for her performance as Yoon Se Ri. Surprisingly, Son Ye Jin hasn’t starred in any other drama for almost two years, so the premiere of Thirty-Nine will have many happy fans seeing her in action once more.

Jeon Mi Do’s musical background was showcased on her time in Hospital Playlist, but Thirty-Nine is only the actress’s third k-drama to date, or fourth if you include both seasons of Hospital Playlist.

Since making her k-drama debut in 2008, actress Kim Ji Hyun hasn’t been able to get hold of a lead role in a drama but has starred in some very popular titles such as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Romance is a Bonus Book, and Prison Playbook.

Below is the full cast list for Thirty-Nine:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Cha Mi Jo Son Ye Jin Crash Landing on You | Shark | Something in the Rain Jeong Chan Young Jeon Mi Do Hospital Playlist | Mother | Metamorphosis Jang Joo Heee Kim Ji Hyun Justice | Artificial City | The Smile Has Left Your Eyes Kim Seon Woo Yeon Woo Jin I Wanna Hear Your Song | Priest | Judge vs. Judge Kim Jin Seok Lee Moo Saeng The Silent Sea | The World of the Married | One Spring Night Park Hyun Joon Lee Tae Hwan Touch | Secret Royal Inspector | Farming Academy Kim So Won Ahn So Hee Missing: The Other Side | Heart to Heart | Eulachacha Waikiki 2 Cha Mi Hyun Kang Mal Geum Squid Game | The Red Sleeve | Mouse Chan Young’s Father Seo Hyun Chul Woman of 9.9 Billion | Melting Me Softly | Sunny Again Tomorrow Mi Jo’s Mother Seo Ji Young Ghost Doctor | Class of Lies | Level Up Kang Seon Joo Song Min Ji It’s My Life | Cruel City | Reply 1994 Hye Jin Oh Se Young V.I.P. | Dating Class | The Beauty Inside

Are you going to be watching Thirty-Nine on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!