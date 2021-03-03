Netflix K-Drama ‘Navillera’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Release Schedule

Popular Love Alarm and Sweet Home actor Song Kang returns for another new Netflix Original K-Drama series. With Song Kang starring in the adaptation of the popular webtoon Navillera, we’re expecting the upcoming series to be one of the most popular dramas of Spring 2021. We have everything you need to know about Navillera, including the plot, cast, trailer, and episode release schedule.

Navillera is an upcoming licensed Netflix Original K-Drama series created by Studio Dragon and based on the webtoon of the same name by authors Hun and Ji-min. The drama is directed by Han Dong-Hwa (Miss Lee, Bad Guys: City of Evil) and was written by Lee Eun Mi (Tunnel). Producing the series is creator Studio Dragon and the production studio The Great Show.

When is the Navillera season 1 Netflix release date?

The first episode of Navillera will be released on Netflix on Monday, March 22nd, 2021.

There will be a total of 12 episodes of Navillera, with new episodes available to stream every Monday and Tuesday. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.

Navillera episode release schedule

Episodes of Navillera will be broadcast on the South Korean cable network tvN before arriving on Netflix the same day.

Episode tvN Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 22/03/2021 22/03/2021 2 23/03/2021 23/03/2021 3 29/03/2021 29/03/2021 4 30/03/2021 30/03/2021 5 05/04/2021 05/04/2021 6 06/04/2021 06/04/2021 7 12/04/2021 12/04/2021 8 13/04/2021 13/04/2021 9 19/04/2021 19/04/2021 10 20/04/2021 20/04/2021 11 26/04/2021 26/04/2021 12 27/04/2021 27/04/2021

What is the plot of Navillera?

Shim Deok Chool, a 70-year-old retiree, always dreamt of becoming a ballet dancer. Over the course of his life, he always put his family first before his dream. Making the decision to finally pursue his dream, Shem Deok Chool joins a ballet school, where he meets 23-year-old Lee Chae Rok. The young ballet dancer struggles to support himself financially, and his passion for ballet has begun to fade away, that is until he meets aspiring ballet dancer Shim Deok Chool.

Who are the cast members of Navillera?

There are some familiar faces that subscribers will recognize in Navillera:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Shim Deok Chul Park In Hwan Brilliant Heritage | It’s Okay, Daddy’s Girl | The Odd Family: Zombie On Sale Lee Chae Rok Song Kang Love Alarm | Sweet Home | When the Devil Calls Your Name Choi Hae Nam Na Moon Hee Dear My Friends | What Is My Mom | Unstoppable High Kick Shim Eun Ho Hong Seung Hee King Maker: The Change of Destiny | Kiss Scene in Yeonnamdong | Leverage Ki Seung Joo Kim Tae Hoon Kingdom | Persona | The Guest Eun So Ri Yoon Ji Hye Come and Hug Me | The Royal Gambler | KUNDO: Age of the Rampant Shim Seong San Jung Hae Kyun 100 Days My Prince | Doctors | Signal Shim Seong Suk Kim Soo Jin Tale of the Nine-Tailed | Hospital Playlist | Prison Playbook Shim Seong Gwan Jo Bok Rae Chief of Staff 2 | What’s Your Blood Type? | King Maker: The Change of Destiny Kim Ar Ran Shin Eun Jung While You Were Sleeping | Solomon’s Perjury | Lawless Lawyer Young Il Jeong Hee Tee Miss Lee | Confession | Mr. Sunshine Lee Moo-Young Jo Sung Ha Arthdal Chronicles | Save Me | The K2

Starring in his third Netflix Original is the extremely popular actor Song Kang. After starring in Sweet Home and Love Alarm, Song Kang has become the heartthrob that many K-Dramas fans are currently in love with.

Will Navillera cover all of the webtoon source material?

Including the epilogue, the Navillera webtoon has a total of 57 chapters/episodes.

With an expected twelve hours of television, it won’t be hard for the K-Drama adaptation to cover all of its source material.

Are you looking forward to the release of Navillera on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!