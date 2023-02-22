What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 22nd, 2023

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix, where we’ll be recapping all the new releases added so far this week. We’ve got several new movies and series to cover, plus we’ll also check in with what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Still to come to Netflix this week are big titles like We Have a Ghost and the next season of Outer Banks.

Best New Movies & Series on Netflix for February 22nd, 2023

The Strays (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Nathaniel Martello-White

Cast: Ashley Madekwe, Justin Salinger, Caroline Martin

Writer: Nathaniel Martello-White

Runtime: 100 min / 1h 40m

One of the two big Netflix movies coming up this week is We Have a Ghost and the new British thriller The Strays.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“A woman’s meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town.”

As of the time of publishing, the movie holds an 80% on RottenTomatoes, with WhatToWatch critic Lucy Buglass concluding:

“Ashley Madekwe plays a very unlikeable yet compelling protagonist in The Strays, and it’s full of twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 3

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: True Crime, Documentary

Runtime: 41 mins

Adding to Netflix’s already pretty impressive lineup of true crime documentary series in 2023 so far is Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, a three-part docuseries looking into a very recent case that’s actually still in the news.

For those unfamiliar with the case, it’s about one of the most powerful families in South Carolina who were holding a myriad of secrets.

Operation Finale (2020)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Chris Weitz

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Mélanie Laurent

Writer: Matthew Orton

Runtime: 122 min / 2h 2m

Awards: 2 nominations

Coming to Netflix from MGM this week (although it’s labeled a Netflix Original in all international regions) is Operation Finale, the mystery thriller based on the actual events that follow Israeli spies undertaking a daring mission to capture a notorious Nazi war criminal.

Per RottenTomatoes, the critical consensus for the movie was as follows:

“Operation Finale is well-intentioned, well-acted, and overall entertaining, even if the depth and complexity of the real-life events depicted can get a little lost in their dramatization.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix: February 20th to 22nd, 2023

6 New Movies Added Today

Chhota Bheem and the Legend of El Magnifico (2022) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – While in Mexico as exchange students, Bheem and his squad are pulled into a thrilling ride amid magical beings, ghosts and evil-doers.

– TV-Y7 – Hindi – While in Mexico as exchange students, Bheem and his squad are pulled into a thrilling ride amid magical beings, ghosts and evil-doers. Making All Quiet on the Western Front (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – Go behind the scenes of Edward Berger’s WWI epic and see how the cast and crew crafted its amazing authenticity — from the sets to the SFX prosthetics.

– TV-MA – German – Go behind the scenes of Edward Berger’s WWI epic and see how the cast and crew crafted its amazing authenticity — from the sets to the SFX prosthetics. Marry Me Again? (2021) – TV-14 – Arabic – When a technical error annuls the union of all married couples in Egypt, a journalist sets out to investigate rising marital issues– including his own.

– TV-14 – Arabic – When a technical error annuls the union of all married couples in Egypt, a journalist sets out to investigate rising marital issues– including his own. Operation Finale (2018) – PG-13 – English –

– PG-13 – English – Sommore: Queen Chandelier (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This Queen of Comedy shines as she takes the stage to sound off on her suspicion of free stuff, social media prayer requests, fake lashes and ugly shoes.

– TV-MA – English – This Queen of Comedy shines as she takes the stage to sound off on her suspicion of free stuff, social media prayer requests, fake lashes and ugly shoes. The Strays (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

4 New TV Series Added Today

Chhota Bheem (Season 6 ) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – A brave, energetic little boy with superhuman powers leads his friends on exciting adventures to guard their fellow Dholakpur villagers from evil.

– TV-Y7 – Hindi – A brave, energetic little boy with superhuman powers leads his friends on exciting adventures to guard their fellow Dholakpur villagers from evil. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English One Piece (4 New Seasons ) – TV-14 – Japanese – Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates. Triptych (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – After learning she was separated at birth from her two identical sisters, Rebecca embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth about her origins.

Netflix Top 10s for February 22nd, 2023

Now let’s look at the top 10 movies, series, and kids’ titles in the top 10s in the US today. If you want to see the global top 10s, check out our Netflix top 10 hub.

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Perfect Match You The Woman King Minions: The Rise of Gru 2 Physical: 100 2 Guns My Dad The Bounty Hunter 3 You Your Place or Mine CoComelon 4 Full Swing 47 Meters Down: Uncaged Sing 2 5 Outer Banks Minions: The Rise of Gru Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 6 New Amsterdam You People Little Angel 7 Ginny & Georgia Sing 2 Trolls 8 Red Rose Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Bebefinn 9 The Upshaws Trolls Sonic Boom 10 Pasion de Gavilanes I Can Do Bad All By Myself Sam & Cat

