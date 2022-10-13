When Will ‘Halloween Ends’ be on Netflix?

Halloween Ends will be released on October 14th and is the 13th entry (unlucky for some) in the long-running horror franchise. With it set to release theatrically and streaming, will it be coming to Netflix anytime soon? Here’s what you need to know.

Directed by David Gordon Green, this final entry fits into the H40 trilogy that began with the 1978 film and continued with 2018, 2021, and this movie.

Among the cast for the movie includes Jamie Lee Curtis. Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Will Patton, Rohan Campbell, and Kyle Richards.

Halloween Ends Will Launch Simultaneously Theatrically and on Peacock

The movie will launch theatrically on October 14th and debut day-and-date on Peacock for a total of 60 days.

Will Halloween Ends come to Netflix in the United States?

Yes, but not for a while.

As per an announcement in July 2021, all of the 2022 Universal slate will eventually hit Netflix US but unlike the animated titles, live-action titles will come years after their initial release.

Per the announcement:

“As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.”

That means like Jurrasic World: Dominion, The Northman, Nope, and others, we’re expecting Halloween Ends to arrive on Netflix in the United States in 2026.

Will other regions of Netflix receive Halloween Ends?

The only country to receive Universal movies in a timely fashion is South Korea which is expected to stream the movie in 2023. They just received the Michael Bay movie Ambulance, for instance.

Some regions, such as other Asian territories, the United Kingdom, and Australia, usually have to wait 2 years to receive Universal movies meaning you’ll get it sometime in 2024-2025.

Are any of the other Halloween movies on Netflix?

Many Halloween movies come and go, and the best way to figure out if any are available in your region is to type in Halloween in your Netflix search box.

In the United States, most Halloween movies reside on Peacock, with the 2021 movie Halloween Kills recently flipping between there and HBO Max. Netflix US held the 2007 Halloween reboot but recently lost it on September 1st, 2022.

Elsewhere, we’d suggest using a service like JustWatch to find out where the movies are streaming where you live.

Will you be waiting to watch Halloween Ends on Netflix or watching elsewhere? Let us know down below.