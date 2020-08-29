What to Watch on Netflix in September 2020

Netflix is thoroughly spoiling us this September, with tons of great new movies and series coming to our favorite streaming platform. In fact, there’s almost an addition every day. What better way to kick off Fall?

If you want the full listings of new content for September, check it out here. But if you want to decide what to watch first, you’re in the right place.

Keep reading for our pick of the most exciting movies and TV coming to Netflix in September 2020. If you only manage to watch a handful of things this month, make sure it’s one of these…

Back to the Future trilogy

Netflix release date: September 1st

It’s always fun to have a classic movie franchise to work your way through. Last month we received Jurassic Park, this month it’s Back to the Future.

Schoolboy Marty McFly has an oddball friend: ‘Doc’ Brown. With a little help from Doc’s time-traveling DeLorean, the pair end up in some comic hijinks.

Sister Sister (Seasons 1-6)

Netflix release date: September 1st

We absolutely loved Sister Sister back in the day, so we’re thrilled to see it land on Netflix. Unfortunately, it looks like fans won’t get the reboot they’re calling out for, but at least we have six seasons of Tia and Tamera to keep us company.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things N

Netflix release date: September 4th

One of the most hotly-anticipated movies of Fall 2020 is Charlie Kaufman’s uncomfortable drama, I’m Thinking of Ending Things. Featuring Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl, War & Peace, The Woman in White) as a young woman visiting her boyfriend’s family farm, where she realizes she doesn’t know him quite as well as she thought she did.

The Devil All The Time N

Netflix release date: September 16th

Another big Netflix Original for Fall, with a big cast to boot. This one features Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard, and Mia Wasikowska (among many others), and explores PTSD and other mental health conditions caused by WWII.

Cold Case Files Classic (Season 1)

Netflix release date: September 15th

Although Netflix already held a reboot of this popular true-crime series, it’s now gaining the original episodes from 1999, too.

Challenger: the Final Flight (Season 1) N

Netflix release date: September 16th

This tragic new docu-series explores the ill-fated Challenger space shuttle mission. In 1986, Challenger broke up just 73 seconds into its flight, killing all seven crew members aboard.

Ratched (Season 1) N

Netflix release date: September 18th

The most recent offering from producer Ryan Murphy (Hollywood, American Horror Story) and Netflix. Provides a backstory to the infamous Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Enola Holmes N

Netflix release date: September 23rd

British mystery movie featuring Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame. Enola Holmes is the teenage-sister of Sherlock, and she knows a thing or two about solving mysteries herself…

What are you going to be watching on Netflix this September? Let us know in the comments below!