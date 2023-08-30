When will Rick and Morty Season 7 be on Netflix?

Rick and Morty will soon return for its seventh season on AdultSwim in the United States. That new season will be headed to Netflix in a handful of countries, including many countries expected to get weekly episode drops.

On our airwaves since 2013, the animated series has seen us follow Grandpa Rick, Grandson Morty, and the rest of the family travel across time and space, getting up to all sorts of hijinx.

Season 7 notably marks the first season where Justin Roiland isn’t going to be voicing either of the titular characters. This is due to numerous allegations against the creator and voice actor, although he’s since been cleared of all charges.

10 episodes make up season 7 of the show, with new episodes beginning to air on the US network beginning October 15th.

Where is Rick and Morty streaming on Netflix?

Although the series isn’t streaming on Netflix as widely as it once did, it is still available in many countries.

According to Unogs, the show is streaming on Netflix in at least 15 countries, including:

Australia

Belgium

France

Germany

Greece

India

Israel

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

South Africa

South Korea

Switzerland

Turkey

United Kingdom

For almost all other countries, the series has departed Netflix (or wasn’t there in the first place) to reside permanently on Max (previously HBO Max). Some regions, like the Netherlands, saw the series removed in full just last year in 2022.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Expected Weekly in Select Regions

Netflix has not officially confirmed its weekly episode plans in most countries. We’ll update once they do, but for the moment, we’re assuming deals in place for the past few seasons (including season 6) apply again for 2023/2024.

All regions listed above (except the United Kingdom) will be getting weekly episodes, and they arrive the day after their US broadcast date.

That means new episodes will begin dropping on Monday, October 16th.

When will Season 7 be streaming on Netflix in other regions?

The United Kingdom will be an exception for getting weekly episodes of Rick and Morty as per previous seasons schedules.

In the UK, the first-run rights reside with Channel 4, which will continue into season 7. Per the Channel 4 press release, Rick and Morty “is making a triumphant return to E4 this October.”

Based on prior seasons, their exclusive window seems to be for the first year. That means we’re currently predicting Netflix UK won’t be picking up season 7 until around October 2024.

Note: This article will be updated over time to reflect changing information.

Are you looking forward to Rick and Morty season 7 being on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.