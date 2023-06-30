When will Seasons 5 and 6 of ‘Young Sheldon’ be on Netflix?

Young Sheldon has just wrapped up its sixth season on CBS and has will be returning for a season 7 on the network. Many regions of Netflix carry the series and get regular updates with new seasons. Most have seasons 1-4 available with more on the way. Here’s what we know.

The spinoff prequel series to The Big Bang Theory that first aired beginning in 2017 with the show currently renewed through to 2023/24 with a seventh season.

The show rewinds the clock on The Big Bang Theory and follows a young Sheldon Cooper as he gets fast tracked through school and has to deal with his growing intellect.

Where is Young Sheldon streaming on Netflix?

Because the show is licensed and not owned by Netflix, the show is sold to the streaming service by Warner Bros. Television on a region-by-region basis.

At the time of updating, Netflix only holds the streaming rights for Young Sheldon in three countries contrasting with The Big Bang Theory, that’s currently available in at a dozen countries albeit we’ve seen it depart in many regions as HBO Max (now Max) rolls out.

Netflix first licensed seasons 1-3 of the show back in the UK and Australia back in October 2021. Italy and Switzerland once streamed the show from April 2022 but has since departed.

The show is also expected to hit Netflix in some Latin American regions in July 2023:

For almost all other regions, you’ll need a Max (previously HBO Max) subscription to watch Young Sheldon. If you’re wondering why it’s not Paramount+ you’ll need since it airs on CBS, it’s because the show is produced for CBS by Warner Brothers Television.

When will Season 5 of Young Sheldon be on Netflix?

Those in Canada and Australia have already received season 5 of Young Sheldon. In the case of Canada, you got all of season 5 in September 2022 while Netflix Australia added it in February 2023.

Netflix in the United Kingdom has now been confirmed to be getting all of season 5 on July 5th, 2023.

When will Season 6 of Young Sheldon be on Netflix?

Season 6 of Young Sheldon premiered on CBS on September 2022 and won’t be coming to Netflix in the three regions mentioned above until late 2023 and into 2024.

If it follows the same schedule as season 5, we’ll see all of season 6 added to Canada before the close of 2023 and Australia and the United Kingdom receiving the show in 2024.

Are you looking forward to the new seasons of Young Sheldon coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.