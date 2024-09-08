‘The Garfield Movie’ Confirms Netflix Streaming Release for September 2024

Netflix News and Previews

Sony Pictures Animation had its brand new film lined up based on the beloved cartoon that has been active since the 1970s, released in theaters over the summer. As Fall approaches, Netflix has just confirmed when it’ll be getting the movie in the United States. Here’s what you need to know. 

In Mark Dindal’s adaptation of Jim Davis’ characters, Garfield gets swept into a high-stakes heist during a wild outdoor adventure. This marks the third time Garfield has made its way to the big screen following the two live-action movies where Bill Murray voiced Garfield.

Chris Pratt, the king of voiceovers right now, hot off his success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie last year, voices the titular cat himself. Other voices you’ll hear throughout include Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Houtl, Brett Goldstein, and Harvey Guillén.

The Garfield Movie will be on Netflix US in September 2024

Kicking off with the United States, we know the movie will be coming to Netflix via the Sony Pictures first window deal struck back in 2021 and continuing until at least 2025.

While we have seen movies from the distributor come to Netflix on different time scales, they generally arrive around 120 days after their initial theatrical release.

If that’s the case here, The Garfield Movie will be on Netflix in the US around September 21st, 2024. That release date is confirmed because of the page on Netflix US. 

The Garfield Movie Confirms Netflix Release Date

For more on the upcoming Sony Pictures movies set to release in 2024, keep our post on every upcoming title bookmarked.

Will The Garfield Movie be on Netflix internationally?

The movie’s release on Netflix will vary depending on your location.

  • India: Expect to see the movie in late August, alongside the United States.
  • Other Asian territories and South Africa: The movie will be available before the end of 2024.
  • European regions: The movie will arrive sometime in 2025.
  • United Kingdom and Canada: Typically, Sony movies arrive on Netflix 2-3 years after their initial release, so expect to see it in 2026.
The Garfield Movie Poster Scaled

Picture: Sony Pictures

Of course, all of this information is subject to change, so check back for the latest.

Will you see The Garfield Movie in theaters or wait for it to drop onto Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.

