New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series This Week: September 8th, 2024

Welcome to your end-of-week recap (these will be going back to Fridays soon – promise!) of everything new Netflix added for the last seven days, including all the three new arrivals that have landed this weekend, headlined by a surprise Robert De Niro movie. Here’s everything new and trending on Netflix for the week ending September 8th, 2024.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout the remainder of the month and even into October 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Week

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Director: Doug Liman

Cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton

Writer: Christopher McQuarrie, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth

Runtime: 113 min / 1h 53m

Picked as one of our most anticipated movies coming up throughout the entirety of September was this Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt-led sci-fi time loop movie that dropped in theaters a decade ago and still remains as equally impressive to this very day.

The movie charts humanity’s last defense against an alien race that is seemingly invincible, with one soldier having to relive a pivotal day in the war over and over again until he can find a way of defeating the formidable foes.

Praised for its performances and stunning VFX throughout, the movie makes for a perfect Sunday night watch and with any luck, a bit of a Netflix boost may prove to Warner Bros. that the long-rumored sequel is worthy of greenlighting.

Hands of Stone (2016)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Director: Jonathan Jakubowicz

Cast: Edgar Ramírez, Robert De Niro, Usher Raymond, Óscar Jaenada, Jurnee Smollett, Ellen Barkin

Writer: Jonathan Jakubowicz

Runtime: 111 min / 1h 51m

A surprise addition to the Netflix US library this weekend is the boxing movie Hands of Stone starring Edgar Ramírez and Robert De Niro. The story is based on the real life boxing trainer Ray Arcel who came out of retirement to train a Panamanian boxer called Roberto Durán in the hopes of making boxing history.

Given we’re about to see Robert De Niro appear in his first Netflix Original series (he’s previously appeared in Netflix’s The Irishman from director, Martin Scorsese) called Zero Day, this is a great time to watch if you haven’t already. As with all other movies licensed from The Weinstein Company, you’ll need a Netflix premium tier to watch as it’s blocked on the ad tier.

Rebel Ridge (2024) Netflix Original

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Jeremy Saulnier

Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb

Writer: Jeremy Saulnier

Runtime: 131 min / 2h 11m

Getting rave reviews from audiences over the weekend following the glowing reviews from the majority of outlets is Rebel Ridge, a movie that at times looked like it may never release but we’re so glad it did.

“A former Marine confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin’s bail,” reads the logline.

We gave the movie an equally good score and it’ll undoubtedly rank among our favorites for the entirety of 2024. Here’s what our resident critic said about the new thriller:

“Jeremy Saulnier returns to form with his grunge rock “loud-quiet-loud”, moody yet intense aesthetic set to a neo-western crime thriller. Aaron Pierre stands out in a commanding performance that fits in perfectly with the gripping Saulnier style.”

Full List of New Releases Added to Netflix This Week

8 New Movies Added This Week

Apollo 13: Survival (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Edge of Tomorrow (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Hands of Stone (2016) – R – English

– R – English I Used to Be Funny (2023) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Rebel Ridge (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

9 New TV Series Added This Week

Call the Midwife (Season 9) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Last One Standing (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Outlast (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist (Limited Series) – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Reverse 4 You (Season 1) – TV-14 – Thai

– TV-14 – Thai Selling Sunset (Season 8) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Hughleys (Seasons 1-4) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English The Perfect Couple (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Note: Past seven days for week ending September 8th – data provided by FlixPatrol.

The weird and certainly left-of-field horror movie The Deliverance from director Lee Daniels has left audiences more divided than most movies I can remember from Netflix’s recent history but it’s still charting well in the US taking home the most amount of points.

The Deliverance (78 points) Sonic the Hedgehog (56 points) Aloha (53 points) Migration (50 points) The Union (40 points) 3:10 to Yuma (26 points) Incoming (21 points) Rebel Ridge (20 points) Shark Tale (20 points) The Rundown (19 points) Trolls Band Together (13 points) Untold: Sign Stealer (12 points) The Emoji Movie (9 points) Edge of Tomorrow (8 points) Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (7 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (5 points) Logan Lucky (2 points) Untold: The Murder of Air McNair (1 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

Managing to beat out KAOS in its first full week and the viral sensation that is The Accident was the spin-off to Worst Roommate Ever, Worst Ex Ever. People love compelling documentaries and this subject matter is about as compelling as it gets.