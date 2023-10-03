new anime on netflix in november 2023

November 2023 will see the exciting new arrivals of Capcom’s Onimusha anime adaptation, and the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim, with the entire cast returning to reprise their roles.

N = Netflix Original

New Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Akio Ôtsuka, Toshihiko Seki, Hôchû Ôtsuka, Daiki Yamashita, Subaru Kimura

Netflix Release Date: November 2nd, 2023

Capcom’s relationship continues with the latest anime adaptation for one of its beloved video game franchises, Onimusha. The majority of the published Onimusha games arrived in the early to mid-2000s, selling over 8.5 million units worldwide. Onimusha follows in the footsteps of other Capcom games such as Dragon’s Dogma, Resident Evil, and Devil May Cry.

The synopsis for Onimusha has been sourced from Netflix;

“Set in the early Edo Period, a time when Japan was transitioning towards peace and warfare was fading into history, an aging Musashi embarks on a covert mission. Armed with the mythical “Oni Gauntlet,” Musashi embarks on an epic journey to vanquish the lurking demons.”

New Episodes: TBA

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Toshio Furukawa, Yûko Mita, Yûki Kaji, Fairouz Ai, Hiro Shimono

Netflix Release Date:

Despite its fifty-year history, Akuma-Kun has only ever received one anime adaptation. However, it’s been over 33 years since the previous adaptation came to an end in Japan.

The synopsis for Akuma Kun has been sourced from IMDb;

“A boy trying create a society where humanity realizes it’s true potential and lives happily, with the help of some unlikely allies.”

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick

Netflix Release Date: November 17th, 2023

In an incredible move that no one saw coming, an animated adaptation of the Scott Pilgrim comics is coming to Netflix. What’s even more extraordinary is the entire cast from Edgar Wright’s live-action adaptation has returned to reprise their roles.

The synopsis for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been sourced from IMDb;

“A 20-something Toronto indie rocker’s adventures in getting and keeping jobs, avoiding being kicked out of his apartment, and surviving encounters with the seven evil exes of the new girl in town on whom he has a crush.”

My Daemon (Season 1) N

New Episodes: TBA

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy| Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: November 23rd, 2023*

There’s still a chance that we may not see the release of My Daaemon in November as we’ve seen no promotional material from Netflix thus far, and all release dates are subject to change. From the little we know, the series is being animated by Thai animators IGLOO STudio.

The synopsis for My Daemon has been sourced from Netflix;

“A nuclear explosion on Earth creates a rift that overlaps with hell, resulting in a devasting amount of dust pollution from Hell. Caught up in the chaos of the world is elementary school student Kento, who after finding a Daemon named Anna in the forest, decides to raise her. Together, the human and daemon pair embark on a journey to save Kento’s mother.”

New Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kenji Hamada, Yui Ishikawa, Daisuke Namikawa, Shintarô Asanuma, Rina Satô

Netflix Release Date: November 28th, 2023

Onmyouji is one of the most popular mythical figures in Japan, so it was only a matter of time before an anime adaptation would arrive on Netflix.

The synopsis for Onmyouji has been sourced from Netflix;

“Onmyouji tells the story of renowned onmyouji Abe no Seimei, who meets and befriends the bumbling courst noble Minamoto no Hiromasa. Together, they defend Heian-capital kyou’s from an opposing onmyouji, Douson, who is secretly plotting the emperor’s demise.”

