Will Expend4bles Head to Netflix After Its Theatrical Run?

The fourth Expendables movie hits theaters today nearly a decade after the most recent third movie released. If you don’t plan on watching the movie in cinemas, will it be on Netflix? The answer depends on where you live.

Continuing the trend of getting huge action movie stars from the present and past, the lineup for this entry includes Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, and Iko Uwais.

Reviews from critics haven’t been overly kind, with DigitalSpy saying that the movie fails to elevate beyond the “irredeemable third movie.”

When will EXPEND4BLES be on Netflix US?

Now, usually, we wouldn’t cover new theatrical Lionsgate movies and whether they will be coming to Netflix or not. That’s because, since 2021, the first window rights for Lionsgate and Summit Label Films have been with Starz. There’s been a key exception this year with the Lionsgate movie Jesus Revolution unexpectedly arriving on Netflix in July. That, we’re told, was a one-off.

The reason we’re covering it is because as we mentioned above, Netflix has been the streaming home to all of The Expendable movies over the summer with them dropping in early August.

As a result, then, we’re expecting it to be business as usual for Expend4bles, and it won’t be hitting Netflix at least anytime soon. Instead, it’ll arrive on Starz in the early part of 2024.

Netflix does license Lionsgate movies around 3-4 years after its theatrical release, such as Rambo: Last Blood added in May 2022 after releasing in theaters in September 2019.

That would mean the movie arrives sometime in 2026-2027.

As an additional note, all three of those Expandables movies added over the summer are leaving in October 2023.

Will Expend4bles be on Netflix internationally?

Yes, and depending on where you live, it may be sooner than the United States.

Some countries like South Korea and The Netherlands get new Lionsgate movies around 9-12 months after they release theatrically.

The United Kingdom has been getting new Lionsgate movies around 12-18 months after a movie releases theatrically. Case in point, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard resided on Netflix UK between July 2022 and July 2023 after it premiered in June 2021.

Other countries are getting their movies in the second window like Australia Japan, Canada, Hungary, Singapore, and more. Therefore you can expect these regions to get the movie in 2025.

Will you be checking out Expend4bles when it drops in theaters?